Fort Smith police search for woman

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:52 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Police Department is looking for information about a woman who was possibly seen in the city Saturday night.

Spokesman Aric Mitchell said in a news release the department had been recently contacted by J.P. Bell, a retired Fort Smith physician, and his wife regarding the whereabouts of their daughter, Susan Elizabeth Bell, 43, who was reported missing and endangered in Minnesota.

When Susan Bell was possibly seen, she was carrying a garbage sack and wearing dark yoga pants, a dark jacket, and a Jamaican-styled hat called a rastacap, Mitchell said. She has been known to frequent local public libraries.

Mitchell said Susan Bell could answer to "Sue" or "Elizabeth." Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5116.

State Desk on 10/04/2019

Print Headline: Fort Smith police search for woman

