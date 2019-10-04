A gorgeous day in Washington D.C.

My friend Chris and I are taking a long weekend trip to visit another friend in DC. We arrived yesterday and had an easy direct flight from LR, visited with friends and settled in. Today we hit the ground running. Our first stop was the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens. This was the home of Marjorie Merriweather Post, the heir to General Foods. It was a beautiful estate with really nice gardens and a fabulous collection of French and Russian art. We first toured the gardens, which was divided into multiple rooms. We started in the French parterre, then saw the rose garden, the four seasons garden, the Lunar lawn, the Japanese style garden and the large cutting gardens. In the Adirondack building was a photography exhibit by Alfred Eistenstaedt. We toured the home and then