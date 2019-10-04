My friend Chris and I are taking a long weekend trip to visit another friend in DC. We arrived yesterday and had an easy direct flight from LR, visited with friends and settled in. Today we hit the ground running. Our first stop was the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens. This was the home of Marjorie Merriweather Post, the heir to General Foods. It was a beautiful estate with really nice gardens and a fabulous collection of French and Russian art. We first toured the gardens, which was divided into multiple rooms. We started in the French parterre, then saw the rose garden, the four seasons garden, the Lunar lawn, the Japanese style garden and the large cutting gardens. In the Adirondack building was a photography exhibit by Alfred Eistenstaedt. We toured the home and then
ADVERTISEMENT
A gorgeous day in Washington D.C.by Janet Carson | Today at 8:31 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT