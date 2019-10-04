Hahn, 24, aware of Short Track reputation

Blake Hahn, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, the 2018 Short Track Nationals Champion, during an ASCS Midsouth Region race at I-30 Speedway in March of this year.

Blake Hahn grew up around sprint car racing in the Mid-South, so he understands the history and prestige surrounding the Short Track Nationals.

So knowing that his name is on now on the list of winners for the event, it remains hard for him to believe -- even a year after winning last year's title at Little Rock's I-30 Speedway.

Short Track Nationals WHAT 32nd annual Comp Cams Short Track Nationals sprint car event WHERE I-30 Speedway, LittleRock WHEN Tonight and Saturday night. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. FORMAT Complete card of racing each night. Tonight: Heats, qualifying races, feature paying $2,500 to win. Saturday night: Heats, qualifying races, C-Mains, B-Mains, main event paying $10,041 to win. ADMISSION Tonight: Adult grandstand admission is $20. Pit passes are $30. Saturday night: Adult grandstand admission is $28. Pit passes are $35. Children aged 12 and under get in free both nights.

"You look at the guys who have won the Short Track Nationals and that's the greatest drivers in our sport," Hahn said. "It's crazy to think my name is now on that list."

The 32nd annual Comp Cams Short Track Nationals, one of the national crown jewel events of 360 sprint car racing in the nation, begins tonight with a preliminary card. Another complete event will be held Saturday night, with the main event paying $10,041 to win. The payout is in honor of Jason Johnson of Eunice, La. -- driver of the No. 41 car and the 2006 STN winner who died following a crash last season.

Last year, Hahn passed Howard Moore of Memphis for the lead on the 23rd lap and led the final 18 circuits to win last year's STN title. It was the first time he had qualified for an STN main event.

Hahn, of Sapulpa, Okla., spent much of his childhood in the pits at Creek County Speedway in Belleville, Okla., the track owned by his grandfather, Emmett Hahn, a former racer and member of the National Sprint Sprint Car Hall of Fame who founded the Chili Bowl midget event and the American Sprint Car Series.

"I grew up around Creek County," said the 24-year-old Hahn. "My dad got me a quarter-midget when I was 8. I've been racing ever since."

He was soon racing weekly at Port City Raceway, a Tulsa track for kart, mini-sprint and midget racing that has spawn the careers of several top racers.

In 2010, he raced the ASCS2 mini-sprint national circuit and outdueled Christopher Bell for the title. Bell, another Port City graduate who eventually won the 2014 STN title, is now the points leader in NASCAR's Xfinity Series and moves to the Monster Energy Cup Series next season.

Hahn has since raced in the full-sized sprint cars. After closing 2018 with the STN victory, he has had a successful 2019 season. Last week, he moved into the lead of the ASCS national tour standings and has tour victories this season at Alger, Wash., Billings, Mont., West Burlington, Iowa, and Wheatland, Mo.

"We headed into this season looking to be more consistent, and we've done that," Hahn said. "We've got some wins, but we've got some seconds and thirds, too.

"We had some luck last season [at the Short Track Nationals], but you have to have luck at that race. There's not another track like I-30. We ran well down there a few weeks ago, so we'll see what happens."

Sports on 10/04/2019