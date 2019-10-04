Sections
High school coaches

Today at 1:57 a.m.

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Emailstatistics,newstipsandotherpertinenthighschoolfootballinformationto jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.

