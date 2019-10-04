High school football schedule

TONIGHT'S GAMES

• All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 7A

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

7A-CENTRAL

LR Catholic at Bryant

Fort Smith Southside at Cabot

LR Central at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at North Little Rock

7A-WEST

Van Buren at Bentonville

Rogers at Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber

at Rogers Heritage

Bentonville West at Springdale

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

Jacksonville at Jonesboro

Pine Bluff at Mountain Home

West Memphis at Searcy

Marion at Sylvan Hills

6A-WEST

El Dorado at Greenwood

LR Hall at Lake Hamilton

Sheridan at Russellville

Benton at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Pulaski Academy at LR Christian

LR Parkview at Maumelle

Beebe at Watson Chapel

LR Fair at White Hall

5A-EAST

Paragould at Batesville

Nettleton at Blytheville

Wynne at Greene County Tech

Forrest City at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

Texarkana at Camden Fairview

LR McClellan at De Queen

Hope at Hot Springs

Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia

5A-WEST

Farmington at Alma

Harrison at Clarksville

Vilonia at Huntsville

Greenbrier at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Berryville at Gentry

Pea Ridge at Lincoln

Gravette at Prairie Grove

Green Forest at Shiloh Christian

2-4A

Bald Knob at Lonoke

Central Arkansas Christian at Mills

Southside Batesville at Riverview

Heber Springs at Stuttgart

3-4A

Rivercrest at Gosnell

Cave City at Highland

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas

Brookland at Trumann

4-4A

Dover at Elkins

Pottsville at Mena

Subiaco Academy at Ozark

Dardanelle at Waldron

7-4A

Bauxite at Ashdown

Arkadelphia at Joe T. Robinson

Benton Harmony Grove at Malvern

Fountain Lake at Nashville

8-4A

Dumas at Crossett

Helena-West Helena at DeWitt

Hamburg at Monticello

Warren at Star City

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Charleston at Cedarville

Mansfield at Greenland

Lamar at Paris

Booneville at West Fork

2-3A

Melbourne at Clinton

Yellville-Summit at Harding Academy

Cedar Ridge at Marshall

Rose Bud at Mountain View

3-3A

Corning at Manila

Hoxie at Newport

Harrisburg at Piggott

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

4-3A

Jessieville at Baptist Prep

Glen Rose at Mayflower

Atkins at Perryville

Danville at Two Rivers

5-3A

Centerpoint at Fouke

Camden Harmony Grove

at Genoa Central

Smackover at Horatio

Bismarck at Prescott

6-3A

Palestine-Wheatley at Barton

Pine Bluff Dollarway at Lake Village

McGehee at Rison

NONCONFERENCE

Bastrop (La.) Beekman at Drew Central

CLASS 2A

3-2A

McCrory at Marked Tree

East Poinsett County at Midland

Rector at Salem

OPEN Cross County

4-2A

Hector at Johnson County Westside

Lavaca at Mountainburg

OPEN Hackett, Magazine

5-2A

England at Bigelow

Mountain Pine at Conway Christian

Quitman at Cutter Morning Star

Poyen at Magnet Cove

6-2A

Des Arc at Carlisle

Earle at Clarendon

Marianna at Marvell

OPEN Hazen

7-2A

Dierks at Foreman

Mineral Springs at Gurdon

Murfreesboro at Mount Ida

Lafayette County at Spring Hill

8-2A

Junction City at Hampton

Fordyce at Strong

OPEN Bearden, Parkers Chapel

8-MAN

Trinity Christian at Augusta

Brinkley at Decatur

Woodlawn at Episcopal Collegiate

Western Yell County at Hermitage

Sports on 10/04/2019