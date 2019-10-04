High school football schedule

TONIGHT'S GAMES
• All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
LR Catholic at Bryant
Fort Smith Southside at Cabot
LR Central at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at North Little Rock
7A-WEST
Van Buren at Bentonville
Rogers at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber
at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville West at Springdale
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
Jacksonville at Jonesboro
Pine Bluff at Mountain Home
West Memphis at Searcy
Marion at Sylvan Hills
6A-WEST
El Dorado at Greenwood
LR Hall at Lake Hamilton
Sheridan at Russellville
Benton at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Pulaski Academy at LR Christian
LR Parkview at Maumelle
Beebe at Watson Chapel
LR Fair at White Hall
5A-EAST
Paragould at Batesville
Nettleton at Blytheville
Wynne at Greene County Tech
Forrest City at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
Texarkana at Camden Fairview
LR McClellan at De Queen
Hope at Hot Springs
Hot Springs Lakeside at Magnolia
5A-WEST
Farmington at Alma
Harrison at Clarksville
Vilonia at Huntsville
Greenbrier at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Berryville at Gentry
Pea Ridge at Lincoln
Gravette at Prairie Grove
Green Forest at Shiloh Christian
2-4A
Bald Knob at Lonoke
Central Arkansas Christian at Mills
Southside Batesville at Riverview
Heber Springs at Stuttgart
3-4A
Rivercrest at Gosnell
Cave City at Highland
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas
Brookland at Trumann
4-4A
Dover at Elkins
Pottsville at Mena
Subiaco Academy at Ozark
Dardanelle at Waldron
7-4A
Bauxite at Ashdown
Arkadelphia at Joe T. Robinson
Benton Harmony Grove at Malvern
Fountain Lake at Nashville
8-4A
Dumas at Crossett
Helena-West Helena at DeWitt
Hamburg at Monticello
Warren at Star City
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Charleston at Cedarville
Mansfield at Greenland
Lamar at Paris
Booneville at West Fork
2-3A
Melbourne at Clinton
Yellville-Summit at Harding Academy
Cedar Ridge at Marshall
Rose Bud at Mountain View
3-3A
Corning at Manila
Hoxie at Newport
Harrisburg at Piggott
Osceola at Walnut Ridge
4-3A
Jessieville at Baptist Prep
Glen Rose at Mayflower
Atkins at Perryville
Danville at Two Rivers
5-3A
Centerpoint at Fouke
Camden Harmony Grove
at Genoa Central
Smackover at Horatio
Bismarck at Prescott
6-3A
Palestine-Wheatley at Barton
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Lake Village
McGehee at Rison
NONCONFERENCE
Bastrop (La.) Beekman at Drew Central
CLASS 2A
3-2A
McCrory at Marked Tree
East Poinsett County at Midland
Rector at Salem
OPEN Cross County
4-2A
Hector at Johnson County Westside
Lavaca at Mountainburg
OPEN Hackett, Magazine
5-2A
England at Bigelow
Mountain Pine at Conway Christian
Quitman at Cutter Morning Star
Poyen at Magnet Cove
6-2A
Des Arc at Carlisle
Earle at Clarendon
Marianna at Marvell
OPEN Hazen
7-2A
Dierks at Foreman
Mineral Springs at Gurdon
Murfreesboro at Mount Ida
Lafayette County at Spring Hill
8-2A
Junction City at Hampton
Fordyce at Strong
OPEN Bearden, Parkers Chapel
8-MAN
Trinity Christian at Augusta
Brinkley at Decatur
Woodlawn at Episcopal Collegiate
Western Yell County at Hermitage
