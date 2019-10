Arkansas 2020 commitment statistics

• Season totals listed under individual player:

POS NAME HT. WT. 40 SCHOOL TONIGHT

OL TY'KIEAST CRAWFORD 6-7 323 -- Carthage, Texas at Pleasant Grove

• 5 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

ATH KELVONTAY DIXON 6-0 173 4.4 Carthage, Texas at Pleasant Grove

• 19-297 receiving, 7 TDs, 6-56 rushing

DE TYRECE EDWARDS 6-3 240 -- Knoxville (Tenn.) West vs. Clinton

• 46.5 TT, 9.5 TFL, 4.5 SA

LB DREW FRANCIS 6-2 200 4.79 Knoxville (Tenn.) West vs. Clinton

• 36 TT, 10 TFL, 1 SA, 1 BP for a TD

TE BRANDON FRAZIER 6-7 231 -- McKinney (Texas) North at Texarkana, Texas

• 13-305 receiving, 2 TDs

LB MARTAVIUS FRENCH 6-2 236 4.7 Memphis Whitehaven Open date

• 36 TT, 13 TFL, 1 SA, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 safety

Ath JOHN GENTRY 5-10 190 4.56 Houston North Shore at King

• 10-202 receiving, 3 TDs, 20-85 rushing

TE ALLEN HORACE 6-5 242 -- Crockett, Texas vs. Diboll

• 9-221 receiving, 2 TDs

WR MASON MANGUM 5-11 171 4.45 Austin (Texas) Westlake Open date

• 23-367 receiving, 3 TDs, 1-40 KOR, 3-20 PR

QB CHANDLER MORRIS 5-10 172 4.5 Dallas Highland Park Open date

• 104-148-1560 passing, 17 TDs, 8 INTs, 52-267 rushing, 9 TDs, 1-9 receiving

DE JASHAUD STEWART 6-2 224 4.61 Jonesboro vs. Jacksonville

• 28 UT, 8 AT, 9 TFL, 6 SA, 8 QB hurries, 1 RF, 1 FF

DE BLAYNE TOLL 6-6 244 4.88 Hazen Open date

• 18 TT, 12 TFL, 1 SA, 6-85 receiving, 1 TD, 2-35 rushing, 1 TD

ATH DARIN TURNER 6-3 215 -- Memphis Central at White Station

• 12-179 receiving, 3 TDs, 9.5 TT, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs

OLB CATRELL WALLACE 6-6 212 -- Bryant vs. LR Catholic

• 18 TT, 2 TFL , 1 SA, 2 QB hurries, 1 PBU

WR SAVION WILLIAMS 6-5 195 -- Marshall, Texas at Hallsville

• 10-113 receiving, 2 TDs, 16-222 rushing, 3 TDs, 6-12-176 passing, 2 TDs

LAST WEEK

TY'KIEAST CRAWFORD (Open date); KELVONTAY DIXON (Open date); TYRECE EDWARDS (4 TT, 1 TFL in 52-20 victory over Hardin Valley Academy); DREW FRANCIS (6 TT, 1 TFL in 52-20 victory over Hardin Valley Academy); BRANDON FRAZIER (3-113 receiving, 1 TD in 49-28 victory over Sherman); MARTAVIUS FRENCH (5 TT, 2 TFL, 1 safety in 21-0 victory over Cordova); JOHN GENTRY (1-11 reception in a 56-3 La Porte); ALLEN HORACE (2-45 receiving, 1 TD in 45-0 victory over Trinty); MASON MANGUM (2-63 receiving, 1 TD in 52-7 victory over Lehman); CHANDLER MORRIS (14-18-218 passing, 5 TDs, 3-13 rushing in 66-0 victory over Wilson); JASHAUD STEWART (9 UT, 3 AT, 2 TFL, 1 SA, 1 FF in 32-7 victory over Mountain Home); BLAYNE TOLL (5 TT, 3 TFL, 1 SA in 32-14 victory over Carlisle); DARIN TURNER (5-59 receiving, 1 TD, 1 TT in 23-14 loss to Christian Brothers); CATRELL WALLACE (1 TT in 42-7 victory over Ft. Smith Northside); SAVION WILLIAMS (5-9-112 passing, 1 TD, 15-185 rushing, 3 TDs in 49-35 victory over Lindale)

Sports on 10/04/2019