• Kevin Jordan, a colonel at New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department, said a young bull moose was likely looking for a female when it fell into a backyard pool in Bedford where it spent several hours trapped until it could be freed.

• Robert Pounds, a Collier County, Fla., sheriff's deputy who pulled over a car going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone in Naples, quickly called an ambulance, then grabbed a blanket from his patrol car and helped deliver the passenger's healthy daughter.

• Frank Gilliam Jr., 49, the mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in the theft of more than $87,000 that he had raised to buy school supplies and pay for activities for a youth basketball club he co-founded.

• Tybresha Sexton, 24, of Chattanooga, Tenn., is accused of aggravated child abuse and other counts after a video on social media showed her blowing smoke into the face of her 1-month-old daughter and shaking the child, telling police later that she "didn't want the baby anyway," reports said.

• Bryce Cleary, a doctor who donated his sperm to an Oregon fertility clinic as a medical school student 30 years ago, filed a lawsuit claiming that the clinic used his sperm to father at least 17 children, violating an agreement that allowed for no more than five.

• Arnold Mooney, a Republican Alabama state lawmaker, and five pastors presented a proclamation calling for Birmingham to be declared "a sanctuary for preborn children" as a new Planned Parenthood clinic prepares to open in the city by year's end.

• Andre McDonald, 40, an Air Force Reserve major, was indicted on a murder charge after the remains of his wife, Andreen, were found on a Bexar County, Texas, ranch in July, months after she was reported missing.

• Robert Guess, a family-court judge in Columbia, S.C., sentenced a 16-year-old boy to five days in jail and 18 months of probation after the teen pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot up his Catholic school in a group chat where he also sent videos of himself shooting a box that he said represented black men.

• Bob Johnson, sheriff of Santa Rosa County, Fla., said Richard Dennis, 61, of Gulf Breeze won't face charges after accidentally shooting and killing his son-in-law, who had flown in from Norway and jumped out of the bushes to surprise Dennis for his birthday.

