Today at 2:30 a.m. | Updated October 4, 2019 at 2:30 a.m.

Kevin Jordan, a colonel at New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department, said a young bull moose was likely looking for a female when it fell into a backyard pool in Bedford where it spent several hours trapped until it could be freed.

Robert Pounds, a Collier County, Fla., sheriff's deputy who pulled over a car going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone in Naples, quickly called an ambulance, then grabbed a blanket from his patrol car and helped deliver the passenger's healthy daughter.

Frank Gilliam Jr., 49, the mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in the theft of more than $87,000 that he had raised to buy school supplies and pay for activities for a youth basketball club he co-founded.

Tybresha Sexton, 24, of Chattanooga, Tenn., is accused of aggravated child abuse and other counts after a video on social media showed her blowing smoke into the face of her 1-month-old daughter and shaking the child, telling police later that she "didn't want the baby anyway," reports said.

Bryce Cleary, a doctor who donated his sperm to an Oregon fertility clinic as a medical school student 30 years ago, filed a lawsuit claiming that the clinic used his sperm to father at least 17 children, violating an agreement that allowed for no more than five.

Arnold Mooney, a Republican Alabama state lawmaker, and five pastors presented a proclamation calling for Birmingham to be declared "a sanctuary for preborn children" as a new Planned Parenthood clinic prepares to open in the city by year's end.

Andre McDonald, 40, an Air Force Reserve major, was indicted on a murder charge after the remains of his wife, Andreen, were found on a Bexar County, Texas, ranch in July, months after she was reported missing.

Robert Guess, a family-court judge in Columbia, S.C., sentenced a 16-year-old boy to five days in jail and 18 months of probation after the teen pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot up his Catholic school in a group chat where he also sent videos of himself shooting a box that he said represented black men.

Bob Johnson, sheriff of Santa Rosa County, Fla., said Richard Dennis, 61, of Gulf Breeze won't face charges after accidentally shooting and killing his son-in-law, who had flown in from Norway and jumped out of the bushes to surprise Dennis for his birthday.

