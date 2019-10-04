Johnson's Brexit proposal panned

BRUSSELS -- European policymakers said Thursday that a new Brexit proposal from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unworkable, heightening the prospects of a chaotic British departure from the European Union within weeks.

Although leaders, politicians and negotiators did not dismiss Johnson's plan out of hand, they made clear the current offer would not win support from the 27 countries that need to sign off on any withdrawal deal, and they were downbeat about it serving as the basis for serious negotiations.

British negotiators plan to visit Brussels again today.

The two sides remain far apart without much time to resolve their differences. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on Oct. 31. Parliament passed a law demanding that the prime minister request an extension if a withdrawal deal has not been agreed by mid-October. But Johnson has continued to insist that Britain will leave with or without a deal at the end of the month.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roxncsHc6UI]

Johnson's most substantive plan so far, presented to EU leaders on Wednesday, tries to address issues in Northern Ireland -- the major barrier to a withdrawal agreement. But his written proposal crosses a number of EU red lines. Some policymakers assessed that it would be more damaging to the EU than the economic and political instability that could come with an abrupt "no-deal" Brexit without any transition period to buffer the way.

"Safeguarding peace and stability on the island of Ireland, protection of citizens and EU's legal order has to be the main focus of any deal," read a statement from the members of a European Parliament committee responsible for overseeing Brexit. "The U.K. [United Kingdom] proposals do not match even remotely what was agreed as a sufficient compromise" by Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May.

The European Parliament can veto any deal approved by the leaders of EU member states, who make up the European Council.

Many European leaders appear to be deferring to Ireland, because of how directly it would be affected by the terms of a Brexit withdrawal.

European Council President Donald Tusk said he had spoken to both Ireland's and Britain's leaders on Thursday. "We stand fully behind Ireland," he tweeted. To Johnson, he said, "We remain open but still unconvinced."

There was similar skepticism from the European Commission, the EU's executive body.

"There are problematic points in the U.K.'s proposal, and further work is needed," said European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud.

The biggest disagreement centers on what to do about the border between Northern Ireland, which is leaving the EU along with the rest of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, which is staying.

Since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of sectarian violence, people and goods have been able to pass from one side of the border to the other without any checks. The EU has maintained that keeping the border open and invisible is critical to ensuring that violence does not flare again.

But Johnson's proposal would lead to some form of customs controls, setting off nervousness on the island of Ireland.

"Our objective is very clear -- we don't want to see any customs posts between north and south nor do we want to see any tariffs or restrictions on trade between north and south," Irish leader Leo Varadkar said in a Thursday news conference. "They were all abolished in the 1990s and we don't want to go back to that."

Meanwhile, Johnson sought Thursday to build a coalition at home to back his new Brexit approach.

He offered a strikingly more conciliatory tone Thursday than in his previous appearances in the House of Commons, arguing that the changes his government just offered on regulating trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit represented a significant compromise. Johnson thinks the concessions should resolve the concerns that prompted British lawmakers to reject the previous Brexit deal three times.

"We have made genuine effort to bridge the chasm, to reconcile the apparently irreconcilable and to go the extra mile as time runs short," he said.

British lawmakers attacked the new Brexit plan and Johnson, accusing him of deliberately proposing a deal he knows won't work. The Scottish National Party's parliamentary leader, Ian Blackford, said Johnson's proposals simply push the country closer to a no-deal Brexit by offering a plan that the EU is likely to reject.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said no Labor Party lawmaker can back Johnson's new Brexit plan, calling it just a "rehashed version" of previously rejected proposals.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Birnbaum and Quentin Aries of The Washington Post; and by Danica Kirka, Raf Casert, Gregory Katz in London and Jan M. Olsen of The Associated Press.

