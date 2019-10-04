Last call: Bar in downtown Little Rock to close less than a year after opening

A downtown Little Rock bar is closing, less than a year after first opening its doors.

Alibi, located at 300 River Market Ave., posted on its Facebook page Thursday saying the bar would be open at 5:30 p.m. Friday for a “final farewell.”

“I have found I can not give this business the attention it requires and have enough time for my family,” the post states. “Therefore, it is with a heavy heart I announce the closing of Alibi.”

The bar is themed as an early 20th century speakeasy. Before opening as Alibi, the location housed Zin Urban Wine & Beer Bar.

Alibi’s Facebook post teased future plans for the location and said to check back to find out what they will be.

“Don't forget our name just yet,” the post said.