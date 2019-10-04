• Andre "Dr. Dre" Young and Jimmy Iovine want a new high-tech building bearing their names at the University of Southern California to become a place where young creatives can understand marrying the concepts of art, technology and business. The music business partners along with USC's head school officials unveiled the Iovine and Young Hall on the campus during a dedication ceremony Wednesday. The school's marching band commemorated the moment by playing its fight song "Fight On" while confetti exploded into the air after the ribbon cutting. The building was named after Iovine and Dr. Dre who donated a combined $70 million in 2013 to create the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Innovation. The academy provides a special four-year program for undergraduates whose interests span several fields from marketing, computer science, visual design and other arts. The new hall will provide a learning space featuring 3-D printers, electronic labs, a podcast studio, an alumni incubator space, and a motion capture and audio studio. Dr. Dre is best known as a producer, rapper and co-owner of Death Row Records. "What this school does is as much as what it doesn't do," said Iovine, a music industry entrepreneur who is co-founder of Interscope Records. "What it doesn't do is cut off that potential in your freshman year and silos you into something," Iovine continued. "To silo an undergraduate is a mistake, as far as I'm concerned."

• Stephen King and his wife, Tabitha, are ready for the next chapter for their Victorian mansion, which stands behind a wrought-iron gate festooned with winged creatures and spiderwebs. The authors want to transform the home where they raised their children in Bangor, Maine, into the location for Stephen King's personal archives. A guesthouse they own next door would host writers in residence. While Stephen King, 72, and Tabitha, 70, consider Bangor to be their home, they are spending less time there in favor of another home in Maine and one in Florida, where they have more privacy, said Warren Silver, the Kings' attorney who is speaking on behalf of the couple. Under the proposal from the couple, the archives formerly held at the University of Maine, the Kings' alma mater, would be moved along with the foundation's offices to the home. Scholars and others could request to see the materials, which would be available by appointment. The house next door, which the Kings bought in 2004, would provide housing for up to five writers in residence at a time. The Kings have already cleared the idea with neighbors and the city planning board, Silver said. The Bangor City Council will have the final say later this month.

Photo by AP file photo

In this May 22, 2018 file photo, PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

A Section on 10/04/2019