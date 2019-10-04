Parachute mishaps injure 32 soldiers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Dozens of soldiers using parachutes were blown into trees, injuring 32 and sending 23 to the hospital, including five who suffered broken vertebrae during a night exercise at a Mississippi military training center, officials said Thursday.

The soldiers were among 650 jumping in to open a 10-day training exercise at Camp Shelby, a 134,000-acre National Guard site that includes a joint-forces training center for active and reserve service members, officials said in a news release.

Col. Bobby Ginn, post commander for the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, said most of 23 soldiers sent to emergency rooms have returned to their units or the Camp Shelby clinic.

Lt. Col. Matthew Myer said 87 soldiers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division landed in trees. The brigade combat team is stationed at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

Forrest General Hospital trauma medical director Dr. Duncan Donald said most of the soldiers were hurt trying to get out of trees in the dark when they fell to the ground.

Dad gets 1 month in ACT test rigging

BOSTON — The former chairman of a global law firm was sentenced Thursday to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT exam.

Gordon Caplan, 53, of Greenwich, Conn., pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors. He is the fourth parent to be sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal.

Authorities say Caplan paid $75,000 to a college admissions consultant who then bribed a test proctor to correct his daughter’s ACT answers last year. Caplan said he kept the arrangement hidden from his daughter, who is now a senior in high school.

Caplan also was sentenced to a year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $50,000 fine.

Caplan’s payment was on the upper end for parents who hired admissions consultant Rick Singer to cheat on their children’s college entrance exams.

Singer pleaded guilty in March and has not been sentenced.

Fifteen parents have pleaded guilty, while 19 are contesting the charges.

Shooting, standoff fatal to one victim

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man opened fire Thursday in the lobby of an apartment building for senior citizens, killing one and wounding two and then barricaded himself inside his apartment before surrendering, police said.

The injuries of the wounded people were critical and they were taken to a hospital, Fire Department officials said.

The shooter was identified by police Thursday evening as 80-year-old Robert Breck, a resident of the 15-story Smith Tower building. Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said he surrendered.

Breck was booked into Clark County jail on murder and attempted-murder charges.

Some parts of the building had been evacuated during the standoff and other residents were told to stay inside their apartments.

Kapp said police did not know what led to the shooting or the identities of the people who were shot. The suspect’s identity wasn’t released.

Kapp said the patrol officers who responded were replaced with SWAT team officers who have more tactical training because of the complexity of the situation.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said in a statement that “our hearts go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this tragedy.”