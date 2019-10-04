New provost named at UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's new chancellor has named a longtime campus official to serve as provost.

Christina Drale, who was serving as interim executive vice chancellor and provost before she was named chancellor last month, picked Ann Bain to fill her former role, according to a statement released Friday morning.

Bain, UALR's dean of the College of Education and Health Professions, will begin as provost on Oct. 16.

In the statement, Drale said Bain "has a proven track record as an educational leader at UA Little Rock."

Enrollment declines this fall are causing the campus to face a larger-than-projected budget shortfall.

Drale took over as chancellor from Andrew Rogerson, who in 2017 vowed to turn around years of sliding enrollment but last month month resigned suddenly as chancellor after about three years on the job.

In the statement, Bain noted that UALR is facing a "challenging time."

"... [B]ut with challenging times comes great opportunity,” she said.