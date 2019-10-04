Off the Wire

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks out from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in New York.

GOLF

Taylor opens with a 63

Nick Taylor had to scramble for par on his opening two holes Thursday, and then he couldn't miss in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. Taylor ran off a six-hole stretch at 6-under par, including a drive on the 314-yard 14th hole at the TPC Summerlin that stopped 5 feet away for eagle. He birdied all the par 5s, kept bogeys off his card and opened with an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Brian Harman. Phil Mickelson, who missed the cut last week at the Safeway Open in his season debut, had a 65 for his lowest round since late February. Taylor faced ideal conditions and the easier side at Summerlin to start his round, and he found himself having to get up-and-down to save par with 5-foot putts. Mickelson, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder, Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy were at 65. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for 20th place after shooting a 4-under 67. His round included seven birdies. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is at 3-under and tied for 43rd place. Landry had five birdies in his round of 68.

Meadow goes on birdie run

Stephanie Meadow had five consecutive birdies on the front nine and shot an 8-under 63 in hot and humid conditions Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas. Seeking her first tour victory, the 27-year-old former University of Alabama player from Northern Ireland began the birdie run on the par-5 second and capped it on the par-5 sixth in mid-90-degree heat at Old American Golf Club. Meadow also birdied the par-5 13th, the par-4 15th and par-3 16th in the bogey-free afternoon round. Dori Carter and Amy Olson were tied for second at 65. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) collected five birdies on her way to a 4-under 67. She is tied for seventh with six others. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is tied for 50th after a 1-under 70.

FOOTBALL

Gillan receives AFC honor

Cleveland Brown rookie punter Jamie Gillan, who played for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, has been named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Month for September. Gillan has punted 20 times for an average of 41.6 yards a punt and a long of 55 yards. He has placed 11 punts inside the 20.

Duke RB out for season

Duke running back Brittain Brown is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Team spokesman Kat Castner said Brown had season-ending surgery on his left shoulder Thursday. The procedure came two days after Coach David Cutcliffe said Brown and the staff were weighing the possibility of having the procedure. Brown has carried just 12 times this season for 56 yards while dealing with the injury that kept him out of the victory at Middle Tennessee State. He carried twice for 13 yards in the victory at Virginia Tech last week but did not return after re-injuring his shoulder.

SOCCER

U.S. downs South Korea

Megan Rapinoe had two assists in her first national team game since the World Cup and the United States beat South Korea 2-0 on Thursday night for its 17th consecutive victory. Coach Jill Ellis earned her 106th victory as coach of the United States, passing Tony DiCicco for most wins with the team. Allie Long and Mallory Pugh each scored in the team's fifth consecutive shutout.

HORSE RACING

Baffert changes jockey

Trainer Bob Baffert is replacing fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith aboard McKinzie, the probable favorite for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic next month. Smith finished second aboard odds-on favorite McKinzie in last weekend's Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita. That prompted Baffert to let Smith know he was off the horse. Baffert and Smith have enjoyed a long and successful run together, most notably last year when Justify won the Triple Crown and earned Horse of the Year honors. Smith has ridden McKinzie in all 13 of his career starts. However, they have two wins and four seconds this year.

Turfway Park sold

Churchill Downs has signed an agreement to buy Turfway Park for $46 million with plans to eventually demolish its grandstand and build a $150 million racing and gambling facility on the site. Churchill's purchase of the Florence, Ky., track from Jack Ohio LLC and Hard Rock International is contingent on approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission when it meets on Tuesday. Turfway will keep the 2019-20 winter racing dates Churchill had sought for its "Latonia Racing & Gaming" project in northern Kentucky. That application with the KHRC will be withdrawn. Churchill Downs president Kevin Flanery said in a release that he is "thrilled" to welcome Turfway to the track's family and added, "Our team is poised to restore Turfway to its former glory." New Turfway Park will be a historical racing machine facility with up to 1,500 machines and a new dirt track to replace the 1-mile synthetic racing surface.

BASEBALL

Disappointing Mets fire Callaway

NEW YORK -- Mickey Callaway went 11-1 in his first 12 games as manager of the New York Mets. After that, nothing ever seemed to go smoothly for him again.

Following more than a year of near-constant speculation about his job security, Callaway, 44, was fired Thursday by the Mets after missing the playoffs in both his seasons at the helm.

The move came four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 campaign that marked a nine-victory improvement over his 2018 debut. But a strong second half wasn't enough to save the embattled Callaway, who had one year remaining on his contract.

New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week.

"I feel unfulfilled. I feel we left some games on the field that we should have won, and we didn't fulfill what we really had as a goal, which was get to the postseason," chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said on a 30-minute conference call with reporters. "We're not playing October baseball, and that's what it's about."

The Mets became the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason, joining the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Royals.

Joe Girardi, the former Yankees and Marlins skipper, and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada have been mentioned as potential replacements for Callaway.

Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, after upgrading the roster during his first offseason, challenged rivals in the competitive NL East to "come get us." But the Mets finished third in the division behind Atlanta and Washington, left out of the postseason for a third year in a row.

