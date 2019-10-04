100 years ago

Oct. 4, 1919

• Mayor Burns yesterday said the Playgrounds Committee of the city had contracted with the Con T. Kennedy Shows to run a carnival in the city the week of November 17. The proceeds of the carnival will be used by the committee to improve the playgrounds of North Little Rock. The Kennedy Shows had contracted to come to North Little Rock for Centennial week, but the celebration being canceled the management has agreed to show in North Little Rock next month. The shows will be pitched on the vacant lots on Main street as far north as Sixth street and on Washington avenue.

50 years ago

Oct. 4, 1969

CONWAY-- Two men, one from Conway, wanted in connection with the burglary of an Iowa bank in which $11,000 was taken were captured near here Thursday by FBI agents after a chase. Herbert E. Hoxie, special agent in charge of the Little Rock office of the FBI, identified the men as Bobby James Staggs, 30, of Florence, Ala., and Loren Lee Brooks, 44, of Conway. They are charged with the September 15 burglary of the First National Bank of Prescott, Ia. Hoxie said they had been charged at Little Rock with "receiving and possessing property obtained during a burglary." The two men are being held in the Pulaski County Jail at Little Rock in lieu of $75,000 bond each, Hoxie said.

25 years ago

Oct. 4, 1994

• An unsuspecting Patricia Ann Cook received the surprise of her life Monday. The Lakeside Primary School teacher in Hot Springs was one of two Arkansas winners of a 1994 Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award announced Monday. Dr. L.F. Henderson, principal of Burke Street Intermediate School in Ashdown, was the other winner announced Monday. The award recognizes outstanding education professionals who make important contributions to education.

10 years ago

Oct. 4, 2009

• President Barack Obama plans to deliver an address to the nation's schoolchildren Tuesday about the importance of working hard and taking responsibility for their learning, but at least one Arkansas school district has decided to tune him out. The Cabot School District won't show the speech, said Robert Martin, director of student services. Martin said the district didn't want to be questioned about the politics of showing the speech and decided to follow a normal instructional day. A letter sent by U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan encourages schools to let pupils watch, but doesn't require it.

