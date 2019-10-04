Sections
OPINION - EDITORIAL

OTHERS SAY: Small airplane seats to finally get crucial FAA safety checks. Will this at last slow the shrinking?

by The Chicago Tribune | Today at 1:48 a.m.

Airplane passengers loathe being crammed together in coach and seethe when seatbacks are reclined onto their laps. But are these crowded conditions actually unsafe? Americans soon should find out.

A 2018 funding bill gave the Federal Aviation Administration the authority to set minimum seat sizes as cabins shrink and body sizes grow. Federal regulations require an evacuation time of 90 seconds in an emergency, seemingly leaving little time to disentangle cramped limbs or squeeze through tight rows.

Over 12 days of testing in November, 720 volunteers will go through simulated emergency evacuations. Authorities will prepare 3,000 data points from the results to decide how small airplane seats can get and how close rows of seats can be to one another, a figure known as "pitch."

Planes now typically fly very close to full. It's rare to find an extra seat, let alone an empty row, to sprawl over anymore.

If packed planes can't be evacuated quickly during a fire or other emergency, there will be reason beyond discomfort to demand changes.

Editorial on 10/04/2019

Print Headline: Cramming for the flight

