Police ID homicide victim found under overpass; search for suspect continues

Pine Bluff police have identified the homicide victim found Thursday under an overpass as 40-year-old Angela Dawn Sebring.

Authorities said they are continuing to search for Daniel Jones, 43, as a suspect in the death.

Police responded to the area of the Martha Mitchell Expressway between Third and Fourth Avenues Thursday after a report of “wrongdoing” involving a woman, according to a news release.

Officers first found Sebring’s car and then her body in a grassy area underneath the roadway, the release said. Authorities have not released information on the cause of death for Sebring, who lived in Pine Bluff.

Jones was described by police as standing about 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.