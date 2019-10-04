Profit found in kids shelters

Protesters, who marched to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla., left these toys for detained migrant children in this photo from June 2018.

SAN BENITO, Texas -- Sheltering migrant children has become a growing business for Comprehensive Health Services Inc., the Florida, private, for-profit company paid by the U.S. government.

A joint investigation by The Associated Press and Frontline has found that President Donald Trump's administration has started shifting some of the caretaking of migrant children from mostly religious-based nonprofits to private, for-profit contractors.

So far, the only private company caring for migrant children is Comprehensive Health Services, owned by a contractor in the Washington, D.C., area, Caliburn International Corp. In June, the company held more than 20% of all migrant children in government custody. And even as the number of children has declined, the company's federal funding for their care has continued to flow. That's partly because the company is still staffing a large Florida facility with 2,000 workers even though the last children left in August.

Administration officials say Comprehensive Health Services is keeping the Florida shelter on standby and that they're focused on the quality of care contractors can provide, not about who profits from the work.

"It's not something that sits with me morally as a problem," said Jonathan Hayes, director of the Department of Health and Human Service's Office of Refugee Resettlement. "We're not paying them more just because they're for-profit."

Asked during a White House visit Thursday about the AP and Frontline investigation, Trump's health secretary, Alex Azar, pushed back and said the findings were "misleading." But he did not address the government's ongoing privatization of the care of migrant children.

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly joined Caliburn's board this spring after stepping down from decades of government service. He earlier had joined the administration as homeland security secretary and had backed the idea of taking children from their parents at the border, saying it would discourage people from trying to immigrate or seek asylum.

Critics say this means Kelly now stands to financially benefit from a policy he helped create.

Houston's police chief, Art Acevedo, said Kelly, a retired general, told him firsthand that he believed enforcing a zero-tolerance policy would serve as a deterrent.

"What's really the motivator, the deterrence or the dollar?" said Acevedo, who signed an Aug. 14 letter with dozens of law enforcement leaders asking Trump to minimize the detention of children. "I would question that if he's getting one dollar for that association."

In a statement, Caliburn's president, Jim Van Dusen, said: "With four decades of military and humanitarian leadership, in-depth understanding of international affairs and knowledge of current economic drivers around the world, General Kelly is a strong strategic addition to our team."

Earlier this year, after he had left the government, Kelly was widely criticized by activists who spotted him in a golf cart at the shelter in Homestead, Fla. The facility was at least temporarily shut down in August after numerous lawmakers said holding that many children in a single facility was abusive.

Meanwhile, Comprehensive Health Services was getting more business housing migrant children. Today it's operating six shelters, including three "tender age" shelters that can house the youngest, infants and toddlers, in the Rio Grande Valley. The company also has plans to run another 500-bed shelter in El Paso, Texas, it said.

Melissa Aguilar, the executive director of the company's shelter care programs, said the company is not separating children but caring for children.

"We're doing the best that we possibly can," she said. "The children are borrowed. They're borrowed for our purpose, right? So a lot of times when something is borrowed, you take care of them better than you would something that is your own."

Overall, the federal government spent a record $3.5 billion caring for migrant children over the past two years to run its shelters through both contracts and grants.

During that time, Comprehensive Health Services rapidly moved into the business of caring for migrant children, an AP analysis of federal data found. In 2015, the company was paid $1.3 million in contracts to shelter migrant children, and so far this year the company has received almost $300 million in contracts to care for migrant kids, according to publicly available data. The company also operates some shelters under government grants.

So far this budget year, the Office of Refugee Resettlement funded 46 organizations running more than 165 shelters and foster programs to care for over 67,000 migrant children either separated from their parents or caregivers at the border, or who arrived in the U.S. on their own.

Confidential government data obtained by the AP shows that in June about 1 in 4 migrant children in government care was housed by Comprehensive Health Services. That included more than 2,300 teens at Homestead, and more than 500 kids in shelters in southern Texas.

Information for this article was contributed by Larry Fenn of The Associated Press; and by Daffodil Altan and Andres Cediel of Frontline.

