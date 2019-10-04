VOLLEYBALL

UCA snaps losing streak

The University of Central Arkansas ended its three-game losing streak Thursday with a 3-2 (22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 15-13) victory over Incarnate Word at the McDermott Center in San Antonio.

Madi Bowles led the Sugar Bears (7-9, 1-2 Southland Conference) with a season-high 23 kills and Lexi Miller added 18. Bailey Waddington had 28 assists for UCA, which had three players with 10 or more digs. Emily Doss had a team-high 11 digs, while Rayna Jefferis and Abbie Harry had 10 each.

With the victory, UCA improved to 5-3 in matches decided in five sets.

Harding extends winning streak

Harding University extended its winning streak against Southern Arkansas University to seven games with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-23 victory on Thursday in Searcy.

After easily winning the first set, Harding came from behind to win the second set, using an 8-2 run to cut Southern Arkansas' lead to 17-15. The Bisons then tied the game at 23-23 after a 4-0 run on two aces. In the third set, the Muleriders went on a 6-1 run to pull within 18-17, then tied the game at 23-23 before a kill and a block gave Harding the victory.

Logan Smith had a game-high 14 kills and Kelli McKinnon added 13 for Harding (10-6, 3-2 Great American Conference), while Sarah Morehead had a game-high 38 assists. Alana Perez led Southern Arkansas (2-13, 0-5) with a game-high 15 digs, while Seven Powers had a team-high 13 kills and Morgan Schuster had a team-high 33 assists.

UAM wins at home

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (5-11, 2-3 Great American Conference) got a match-high 16 kills from MarKayla Dickie and 13 digs from Katelyn Richbourg in a 25-23, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Arkansas Tech University (11-6, 4-1) on Thursday in Monticello.

The teams traded points early and were tied 11-11 in the first set. Arkansas-Monticello took a 20-15 lead, but Arkansas Tech pulled within one at 23-22 before ultimately falling. UAM started the second set with a 6-0 run and led by as many as 16 points to win the set easily. Neither team led by more than two points to start the third set until the Golden Suns took a 17-14 lead. The Cotton Blossoms tied the set at 19-19 before using a 5-0 run to take the match.

OBU handles Henderson State

Ouachita Baptist University won the first two sets Thursday in its match against Henderson State University, and after the Reddies took the third set, the Tigers (9-7, 4-1 Great American Conference) came away with a 25-14, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Lexie Castillow had a match-high 27 digs for OBU, while Terri Fayiga had a match-high 30 assists. Adrianna Nolly led the Tigers with 12 kills, and Tabatha Huckabee and Katie Camp had 10 each.

Courtney Boll had 17 kills and 15 digs to lead Henderson State (8-9, 2-3), while Abby Blackburn and Taylor Scalzi combined for 47 of the Reddies' 48 assists. Kenzie Thomas had a team-high 24 digs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas blanks Ole Miss

The University of Arkansas (9-2-1, 3-1 SEC) gave Ole Miss its first conference loss Thursday with a 3-0 victory at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Tori Cannata's third goal of the season in the 18th minute gave the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead. After Anna Podojil drew a penalty in the Rebels' box in the 34th minute, Haley VanFossen scored on the penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. Podojil assisted on Parker Goins' goal in the final minute to set the final score.

"Ole Miss is a very dangerous team. We knew that coming in and I thought we stepped up to the challenge," Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said. "We scored three nice goals and I thought, especially in the first half, we had a really nice attacking rhythm."

OBU beats defending GAC champion

Two second-half goals gave Ouachita Baptist University a 2-1 victory over defending Great American Conference champion Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday in Arkadelphia.

OBU (3-4, 1-1 GAC) got its first goal in the 55th minute when Gracen Turner scored on a rebound after Madison Humbard's shot was blocked by the Oklahoma Baptist goalkeeper. Less than two minutes later, the Tigers took the lead for good when Jaymee Dotson scored off a corner kick by Ashlyn Heckman.

Katie Fowler scored the lone goal for Oklahoma Baptist (3-4-1, 1-1) in the first half. The Bison had 33 shots Thursday, with 11 coming on-goal. Ouachita Baptist had nine shots, six on-goal.

Spurgeon leads Harding to victory

Melanie Spurgeon scored her first career hat trick Thursday as Harding University (3-4-1, 2-0 Great American Conference) defeated Southern Nazarene 3-0 in Searcy.

Spurgeon's first goal came in the 18th minute off a rebound when Amelia Lewis' shot was blocked. Her second goal came in the 47th minute on a crossing pass from Emma Welch and her third goal was in the 82nd minute from 18 yards on a pass from McKenna Moore.

Spurgeon took eight of Harding's 20 shots, while Southern Nazarena (2-5-1, 0-2) took 19 shots. Harding's Jessica Woessner, the reigning GAC goalkeeper of the week, earned her second consecutive shutout and third shutout of the season with a career-high 13 saves.

