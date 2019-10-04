Trump or Pence audit said focus of whistleblower

WASHINGTON -- An Internal Revenue Service official has filed a whistleblower complaint reporting that he was told that at least one Treasury Department political appointee attempted to improperly interfere with the annual audit of the president or vice president's tax returns, according to multiple people familiar with the document.

Officials in President Donald Trump's administration dismissed the whistleblower's complaint as flimsy because it is based on conversations with other government officials. But congressional Democrats were alarmed by the complaint, now circulating on Capitol Hill, and flagged it in a federal court filing. They also are discussing whether to make it public.

The details of the IRS complaint follow news of a separate whistleblower complaint filed in August by a member of the intelligence community. That complaint revealed Trump's request of Ukrainian leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival. It has spurred an impeachment probe on Capitol Hill.

The IRS complaint has come during the escalating legal battle between the Treasury Department and House Democrats over the release of Trump's tax returns.

Part of that inquiry from Democrats is over how the IRS conducts its annual audit of the president and vice president's tax returns. That process is supposed to be walled off from political appointees and interference.

That was the focus of the whistleblower complaint. The people briefed on its contents said, for the first time, that the complaint pertained to allegations of interference in the audit process by at least one Treasury Department official.

They also said, for the first time, that the complaint revealed that the whistleblower is a career IRS official.

The existence of a whistleblower complaint was revealed in a court filing several months ago, but little about it had become public.

The whistleblower's account focuses on the integrity of the government's system for auditing the president's and vice president's tax returns.

Trump has broken decades of precedent by refusing to publicly release his tax returns. Democrats filed a lawsuit earlier this year demanding the disclosure of those filings, invoking a federal law designed to give Congress access to any tax return.

Two administration officials have described the complaint as hearsay and suggested it was politically motivated, but they spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Democrats who have reviewed it, regard it as a deeply significant allegation that, if true, suggests that political appointees may have tried to interfere with the government audit process, which was set up to be insulated from political pressures.

Key parts of the complaint remain under wraps in part because of strict privacy laws that prevent the disclosure of any details related to the filing of tax returns.

People who described the complaint spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee who received the whistleblower's complaint in July, said in court filings this summer that the complaint contains credible evidence of "potential 'inappropriate efforts to influence' the audit program." Neal has also said the complaint raises "serious and urgent concerns."

The whistleblower confirmed in an interview with The Washington Post this week that he had filed a formal complaint and sent it to the tax committee chairmen in both houses of Congress, including Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and to the Treasury Department inspector general for tax administration on July 29.

The whistleblower would not comment on the substance of the complaint itself but focused on the importance of protecting those who come forward to disclose problems in government.

Trump has closely guarded any details of his tax returns, refusing to release them during his presidential campaign and throughout his presidency. He has given a variety of reasons for refusing to release the returns, often saying they are under audit and therefore should remain private.

Vice President Mike Pence also has not made public any of his recent tax returns.

Neal has not revealed whether the whistleblower complaint is about Trump or Pence, but he said in an August court filing that the allegations "cast doubt" on the Trump administration's contention that there is no reason for concern that IRS employees could face interference when auditing a president's tax returns.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously told Neal he forwarded the complaint to the inspector general's office.

The top Democrat on the committee that Grassley leads called for the panel to look into the complaint immediately.

"It would be negligent for the Finance Committee to fail to investigate a whistleblower's allegations of political interference," Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said. "A bipartisan committee effort to get to the bottom of this should have been started months ago."

James Jackson, a deputy inspector general at the Treasury Department, said in September when asked about the whistleblower complaint at a congressional hearing: "We can't confirm or deny that we may or may not be doing anything. I can tell you, though, that anytime we get any kind of allegation in this world, in this realm, we investigate it aggressively."

Jackson added: "We are not aware of any misconduct."

In his interview with the Post, the whistleblower dismissed the contention of critics that the complaint was uncorroborated.

"That's what investigations are for," he said.

He also denied his action was politically motivated.

"Anyone who knows me knows I would not hesitate to do the same, as would most career IRS public servants, regardless of any political preference," he said. "I take very seriously the duty of career civil servants to act with integrity and perform our duties impartially, even at the risk that someone will make a charge of bias."

