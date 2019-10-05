3 men charged over shooting in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Three suspects have been charged in Sebastian County Circuit Court in a shooting that took place in September.

The suspects, Marlin Vann Rogers, 21, Maliq Jeron Perry, 22, and Kadin B. Hester, 21, will be arraigned on their charges Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release Friday from the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney's office. The affidavits for probable-cause determination were presented to Sebastian County Circuit Judge James Cox. The judge found that probable cause existed for their arrests regarding the investigation of a shooting that took place in Fort Smith on Sept. 24.

Rogers was charged with terroristic act with firearm enhancement, possession of firearms by certain persons and being an habitual offender, the news release states. He also faces revocation petitions in four other cases. The charges in these four other cases, according to a bench warrant that was included with the release, are furnishing a prohibited article, possession of Xanax, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, two counts of breaking or entering, and theft by receiving.

Perry, the news release states, was charged with possession of firearms by certain persons and being an habitual offender. Perry faces revocation petitions in four other cases as well. The charges in these cases, another bench warrant states, are two counts of theft by receiving, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of firearms by certain persons, and breaking or entering.

Hester was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm. Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue said Rogers, Perry and Hester are all Fort Smith residents.

Police officers were called to the area of South 66th Street and Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith on Sept. 24 for a report about gunshots, Capt. Wes Milam said in a Sept. 25 news release. Officers found a vehicle with bullet damage in a ditch on South 66th Street, and shell casings. The carwash behind a Pic-N-Tote convenience store also was damaged. At the time, there were no victims or suspects in the area.

Detectives learned during the investigation that at least three vehicles were involved in the incident, and one person was possibly injured, Milam said. Detectives determined Sept. 25 that the abandoned vehicle, which had a firearm inside it, had been occupied by Perry and Rogers, who were arrested.

Milam said Rogers had been shot three times and was seeking treatment at a hospital Sept. 25.

A second vehicle was located and found to be occupied by Hester, according to Milam. Another person, whom Milam did not identify, was in the vehicle and fled the scene, but was later interviewed and released. With help from the Sebastian County sheriff's office, Hester was arrested outside Fort Smith.

