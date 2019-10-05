FAYETTEVILLE 47, ROGERS 7
FAYETTEVILLE -- Hank Gibbs finished 17-of-21 passing for 228 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Fayetteville (2-3, 1-1 7A-West) past Rogers (0-5, 0-2).
Connor Flannigan caught eight passes for 93 yards for the Bulldogs, who snapped a three-game losing streak Friday. Isaiah Sategna had seven catches for 87 yards.
Hunter Loyd had a touchdown pass for the Mounties.
