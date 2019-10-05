• Deandre Somerville, 21, of West Palm Beach, Fla., who said his first reaction was "Oh shoot, I overslept," on the day he missed jury duty for a civil trial, was chewed out and cited for contempt by a circuit judge who sentenced him to 10 days in jail and a year of probation.

• Marshall Mirarchi, a U.S. Secret Service dog handler, accompanied his retired service dog Hurricane, a Belgian Malinois, to London where the veterinary charity PDSA gave its Order of Merit to the dog for protecting President Barack Obama by stopping a White House intruder in 2014.

• Marty Small, 45, newly sworn in as the mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., declared "I'm going to follow the law at all times," the day after his predecessor, Frank Gilliam Jr., resigned after admitting in federal court to stealing thousands of dollars from a youth basketball team he co-founded.

• Bryan Fulwider, 59, a pastor and Christian radio show host in Winter Park, Fla., is being held without bail on more than 30 counts of sexual battery on accusations that he repeatedly abused a child from 2005-10, police said.

• William McIntire, 33, a Shreveport police officer who pleaded guilty to kicking a subdued robbery suspect in the face, was ordered to resign and take an anger management course, and was placed on six months of probation, prosecutors said.

• Melvin Carter, mayor of St. Paul, Minn., is calling for an internal investigation after a "deeply disturbing" video, showing a 13-year-old black girl shrieking and struggling as three white, male police officers try to handcuff her, sparked an angry backlash on social media.

• Jeremy Earnest, a Mississippi man sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for manslaughter after his wife was killed in a 2014 crash while he was driving drunk, can collect a portion of her state employee survivor benefits for the rest of his life, an appellate court ruled.

• Michael Greene, 45, a truck driver convicted of illegally dumping toxic waste containing mercury and lead into a creek near South Carolina's Congaree National Park, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $25,000, prosecutors said.

• Michael Thompson, a nephew of 1930s gangster John Dillinger, has been granted a permit to exhume on Dec. 31 Dillinger's grave in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis to find out if Dillinger or a different person is buried there.

