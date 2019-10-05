NLR police arrest Cabot man in rape

A Cabot man was arrested Thursday on a charge of rape after police said a woman reported being forced into sex in March, court documents said.

North Little Rock police arrested Samuel C. Grant, 40, on a charge of felony rape after DNA evidence linked him to the March 3 assault of a North Little Rock woman, an affidavit for a warrant of Grant's arrest said.

DNA evidence collected in a sexual-assault kit matched a DNA sample investigators took from Grant, the affidavit said.

Grant was not listed in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening.

Firefighter finds out it wasn't trash in lot

A Jacksonville firefighter noticed someone picking up trash in the parking lot of a fire station Friday and decided to help him but, as he was collecting trash, the firefighter realized the debris was his belongings, an arrest report said.

Jacksonville police arrested Gary Allen Johnson, 29, on a charge of breaking and entering Friday after responding to the fire station at 4001 S. First St., the report said.

A firefighter told police he was taking out the trash when he saw Johnson picking up items out of the parking lot and putting them in a trash bin, the report said. When the firefighter went to help Johnson, he recognized a red notebook that had been inside the firefighter's truck.

Johnson was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Friday evening.

NLR suspect jailed in robbery of $142

North Little Rock police arrested a man with $142 in his pocket minutes after taking a report about a knife-point theft in which a robber took $142, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Antonio M. Thomas, 36, on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property Friday near 2200 E. Washington St. after taking a report from a victim in the area, the report said. The victim told police he had a $100 bill, two $20s and two $1 bills when he was robbed by a knife-wielding bald man in khakis, the report said.

Thomas, who was wearing khakis, had the same bills in his billfold, the report said.

Thomas was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Overdose call leads to two arrests in LR

A Lonoke woman and a Cabot woman were arrested Thursday after one overdosed in a vehicle with her 3-year-old son and the other abandoned them, arrest reports said.

Julie Eddy, 24, and Chloe Patron, 27, were arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor Thursday in the area of 8901 Kanis Road, the reports said.

Patron called 911 after Eddy overdosed, the reports said. Then Patron left Eddy and her 3-year-old son in the vehicle and walked away before police arrived.

Eddy was given Narcan and transported to a local hospital before being charged, the reports said. Narcan is administered to reverse opioid overdoses.

Neither woman was listed in the Pulaski County jail Friday.

