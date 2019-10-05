Sections
PB police identify homicide victim

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:10 a.m.

Pine Bluff police have identified the homicide victim found Thursday under an overpass as 40-year-old Angela Dawn Sebring.

Authorities said they are continuing to search for Daniel Jones, 43, as a suspect in the death.

Police responded to the area near the Martha Mitchell Expressway on Thursday after a report of "wrongdoing" involving a woman, according to a news release.

Officers first found Sebring's car and then her body in a grassy area underneath the roadway, the release said. Authorities have not released information on the cause of death for Sebring, who lived in Pine Bluff.

Jones was described by police as standing about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue shirt and bluejeans.

