BENTONVILLE 41, VAN BUREN 21

by Henry Apple | Today at 2:22 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville quarterback Ben Pankau threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns as Bentonville celebrated its homecoming with a victory over Van Buren.

Van Buren^0^7^7^7^—^21

Bentonville^14^24^3^0^—^41

First Quarter

Bent — C. Nimrod 48 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 10:26.

Bent — P. Crawford 7 run (Turner kick), 7:15.

Second Quarter

Bent — C. Nimrod 73 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 10:08.

Van — Henry 13 pass from Phillips (Cranor kick), 6:56.

Bent — FG Turner 32, 4:35.

Bent — Joyce 2 run (Turner kick), 3:29.

Bent — Lee 20 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 1:10.

Third Quarter

Bent — FG E. Nimrod 25, 8:04

Van — Bartholomew 9 pass from Phillips (Cranor kick), 3:55.

Fourth Quarter

Van — Newton 45 pass from Phillips (Cranor kick), 5:46.

Pankau hit sophomore receiver Chaz Nimrod with a pair of touchdown passes as the Tigers (5-0, 2-0 7A-West) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. The two made connections for a 48-yard touchdown pass on the fifth play of the game, then the two did it again with a 73-yard touchdown pass with 10:08 left in the first half.

Van Buren (3-2, 1-1) scored on the ensuing drive as Gary Phillips threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaiden Henry, but Bentonville scored 17 more points over the final five minutes of the first half. Logan Turner hit a 32-yard field goal attempt, then Cole Joyce scored on a 2-yard run at the 3:29 mark before Pankau struck again, this time with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zach Lee for a 38-7 halftime lead.

Sports on 10/05/2019

