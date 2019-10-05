Wolverines roll over Bulldogs

SPRINGDALE -- Stephen Dyson walked off the football field and shot a glance at his coach before taking a spot on the sideline.

Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt made eye contact with his junior receiver who had just fumbled a punt and told Dyson, "You owe me one."

Bentonville West 54, Springdale High 20 West^23^24^7^0^—^54 Springdale^0^13^0^7^—^20 First Quarter West — FG Travis 32, 6:08. West — Higson 26 blocked punt return (Travis kick), 5:26. West — Humes 27 pass from McDonald (Kick failed), 1:43. West — Dyson 68 punt return (Travis kick), :35. Second Quarter Spring — Parchman 1 run (Run failed), 9:38. West — Whitlach 80 run (Travis kick), 9:26. West — FG Travis 47, 6:15. Spring — Parchman 2 run (Oropeza kick), 2:14. West — Hall 9 run (Travis kick), 1:33. West — Higson 55 pass from McDonald (Travis kick), :50. Third Quarter West — Schmitt 36 pass from McDonald (Travis kick), 11:17. Fourth Quarter Spring — Facio 2 run (Oropeza kick), 1:06.

Dyson squared up with his coach before the first quarter ended, returning a Springdale punt 68 yards for a touchdown as the Wolverines rolled to a 54-20 victory at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

"I just lost concentration on that first one and let the ball slip through my hands," Dyson said. "It was my mistake. You have to have short-term memory and move on to the next play and don't let it affect how you play.

"On the return, I got some good blocking on the outside and made a guy miss and just finished it off."

The Wolverines (3-2, 2-0 7A-West) dominated in every fashion, building a 47-13 lead at halftime and invoking the sportsmanship rule on their opening possession of the second half. West scored touchdowns on a blocked punt return, Dyson's conventional punt return and two long touchdown passes in the first half.

The two special teams scores were highlight plays, but the biggest highlight play came after Springdale capped a 70-yard drive with a touchdown to pull within 23-6 with 9:38 left in the second quarter.

West senior Nick Whitlach took a handoff and ran through a gaping hole in the Springdale defense. Whitlach, an all-state track athlete, dashed through the Bulldogs' secondary and ran away from every defender on an 80-yard run.

"A lot of our guys are multi-sport guys, and that's what makes us special ... we have multiple guys who play multiple sports," Pratt said. "That's a cool thing that you don't see a lot in 7A anymore. He's a really good track runner and has had a lot of success, and the track coaches have done a really good job developing his speed."

West quarterback Dalton McDonald played the first half and just one series in the second half. That's all the junior needed to put up big numbers. McDonald finished the night 7-of-9 passing for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns.

[Gallery not loading? Click here to see photos from the game » arkansasonline.com/105west/]

McDonald executed a perfect play-action pass in the first quarter on a 27-yard strike to Brandon Humes. The play-action drew the Springdale secondary in, and Humes was alone behind the defenders and hauled in McDonald's pass to give the Wolverines a 16-0 lead.

Springdale (3-2, 1-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped, but had a pair of productive drives in the second quarter after being held without a first down in the opening quarter. Darrell Parchman capped both drives with short scoring runs, the second set up by a pair of 15-yard strikes from Conner Hutchins to Ladarius Wonsley. Wonsley, the leading receiver in the 7A-West, finished the night with 7 catches for 91 yards.

"We really tried to come into this game and be balanced," Pratt said. "We wanted to run the football, but also try to get some balls over the top. Our kids bought into what we're doing. It's a long season. I think that week two at Bryant made us a better football team. We understand now how we have to practice and what's at stake. Right now we're playing well."

Sports on 10/05/2019