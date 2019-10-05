SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 49, ROGERS HERITAGE 13

ROGERS — Springdale Har-Ber quarterback Blaise Wittschen threw three of his six touchdown passes in less than six minutes to open the second half to lead the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 7A-West) past Rogers Heritage (0-5, 0-2).

The Wildcats led 21-7 at halftime, but Wittschen struck quickly in the third quarter to put the game away.

Wittschen completed 15 of 19 passes for 280 yards and 6 touchdowns.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]