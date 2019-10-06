Body found along I-40 identified as missing woman

A body discovered along Interstate 40 in Faulkner County has been identified as 40-year-old Monica Elaine Wood, a Greenbrier woman missing since Friday. Her body was found Sunday morning between Mayflower and Conway near the Baker-Wills Parkway exit on the westbound side of the highway.

According to Bill Sadler, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, a state trooper discovered an abandoned vehicle Friday morning sitting on the westbound side of I-40 near a parking area. Sadler said the vehicle was towed due to being a traffic hazard.

“It was learned that this vehicle may have last been operated by an individual named Monica Elaine Wood,” Sadler said. “At that time, state troopers on Friday, and again on Saturday returned to the scene searching for any evidence that would disclose where Monica Wood might have gone after leaving that vehicle. Nothing was found.”

Sadler said state police responded to a report of human remains on the westbound side of I-40 at the 132 mile marker about 10:15 a.m. Sunday. A family member later identified the remains as Wood's at the Faulkner County coroner’s office, Sadler said.

“Based on the preliminary evidence it appears this person may have sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a large truck of some type,” said Sadler, who reiterated that the evidence is preliminary and no cause of death had been determined by Sunday evening.

Sadler said there have been no reports of an accident or a hit-and-run in that area between Friday and Sunday.