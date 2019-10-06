The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data is not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 10 Oakhurst Drive, residential, Henry Edwards, 12:46 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019, property valued at $4,200.
72204
• 6401 W. 32nd St., residential, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2:57 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019, property value unknown.
72205
• 1508 Twin Lakes Drive, residential, Joshua Scott, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019, property value unknown.
72206
• 1900 W. 29th St., residential, Marcus Hale, 12:22 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019, property valued at $180.
• 2500 S. Gaines St., residential, Denise Wells, 7 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019, property valued at $101.
72207
• 6712 Evergreen Drive, residential, David Nilles, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019, property valued at $871.
72209
• 5300 Baseline Road, residential, Ashley Nelson, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 25, 2019, property valued at $1,100.
• 8212 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Sean Gilbert, 11 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019, property valued at $200.
• 5204 Mabelvale Pike, commercial, Lisa Kendle, 3:55 a.m. Sept. 27, 2019, property valued at $760.
• 7515 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Angela Vanderwood, 12:08 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019, property value unknown.
• 7600 S. University Ave., residential, Danny Gravett, 2:40 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019, property valued at $400.
• 7520 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Mijanur Rahaman, 4:56 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019, property valued at $200.
72210
• 9400 Stagecoach Road, residential, Tia Jackson, 1:07 a.m. Sept. 27, 2019, property value unknown.
72211
• 200 N. Bowman Rd., commercial, Anna Weng, 9 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019, property valued at $30.
• 11401 Mesa Drive, residential, Raven Tatum, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019, property valued at $3,800.
72223
• 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd., residential, Marquis Sledge, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019, property valued at $3,801.
72227
• 1812 Reservoir Road, residential, Wayne Fountain, 4:03 p.m. Sept. 29, 2019, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72113
• 605 W. 22nd St., residential, Nikeishia Baker, 7:04 a.m. Sept. 27, 2019, property valued at $450.
72114
• 2625 Pike Ave., residential, Dawn Street, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019, property valued at $192.
72117
• 400 N. Palm St., residential, England Moore, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 2019, property valued at $75.
• 810 Blossom St., residential, Jermillian Smith, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019, property valued at $628.
72118
• 3720 Chandler St., residential, Edmund Randall, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, property valued at $400.
Print Headline: Burglaries