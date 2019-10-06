Event offers glimpse into space for arts

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Ryan Tacata of San Francisco (from left), Anthony Sumlin of Fayetteville, Deb Culmer of Bentonville and Rowena Richie of San Francisco perform "For You" presented by the troup "First Things First" during the Meet the Momentary soft opening event, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Momentary in Bentonville. In the spirit of inaugurations, groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings, the performance celebrates firsts from the community: first kisses, first steps and first words. The four-hour community event gave a taste of what the art and performance venue will offer when it opens next year. The Momentary, which is owned by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is set to open Feb. 22. It's near the 8th Street Market.

BENTONVILLE -- A little rain Saturday wasn't about to keep people from attending the Meet the Momentary.

Hundreds of people turned out to get a taste of what the new contemporary art venue will offer when it opens next year.

Schedule announced Festivals and dates announced at Saturday’s Meet the Momentary include: • Time Being on Feb. 22-23. This will be The Momentary’s inaugural festival of performance. Working with artists from around the world, it will feature a variety of dance, music, and theater experiences. • FreshGrass | Bentonville on April 24-25. The event will feature traditional and cutting-edge bluegrass and roots music. Vox on Sept, 25-26. The event will celebrate the human voice, bringing together singular vocalists from across musical styles and continents. • Inverse Performance Art Festival on Nov. 13-15. The festival began in Northwest Arkansas in 2016 and has presented more than 100 performances, workshops, and artist talks by artists from around the world. Momentary Members can buy tickets online starting Dec. 12. Source: The Momentary

The Momentary, which is owned by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is to open Feb. 22. It is near 8th Street Market, a community-focused food hub. The building is a former Kraft manufacturing plant.

"The Momentary will be a cool gathering place where you can discover today's visual, performing and culinary artists," said Lieven Bertels, executive director. It took five months of preparation to get Saturday's event ready to go, Bertels said.

Attendees took their lawn chairs and blankets onto the Momentary Green, outside the museum, where a stage was set up under a free-standing canopy.

Bertels encouraged people to move under the canopy as a first, brief rain spell started. Many people took his advice, but others just put on rain jackets or popped up umbrellas and continued to sit on the green.

Artist Nick Cave talked about his work in a conversation with Lauren Haynes, curator of visual arts. That was followed by music from the Hot 8 Brass Band from New Orleans.

Ace Rouse said he works for Midtown Associates, a real estate company downtown. The business bought a company membership to the Momentary, so he wanted to check out the event. He was happy that it was pet-friendly so he could take along his dog, Zeus.

"We support everything that happens in downtown Bentonville," he said. "This is where we work and play."

Kendra Andrews of Bentonville said she liked the Momentary's location near 8th Street Market. The Momentary will contribute to the community when it opens, she said.

Nick Voss of Bentonville visited the event with his wife, Megan, and daughters, Paige and Kate. He said he wasn't bothered by the on-and-off showers.

"It's a chance to get out, let the kids run around and hear some good music," he said.

Cave's exhibit "Nick Cave: Until" will be featured at the Momentary beginning July 18.

"I am honored to help kick off this new initiative and vision for Crystal Bridges," Cave said in an email. "The Momentary brings so many more immediate offerings to the public through its own programming and cannot wait to see Until inhabit the space."

Barter Boat, a pop-up trading post, also was part of Saturday's activities.

Individuals who trade with the post receive eco-friendly bags that hold small possessions of participants from another city, according to the Barter Boat website.

In turn, items collected in Bentonville will be traded at the post's next stop in Cincinnati for the Blink Festival. The art and lights event starts Thursday.

Anna Abhau Elliott, one of Barter Boat's co-founders, said it was exciting to be part of something new like the Momentary. She looks forward to next year's opening.

"It's a super-exciting opportunity to see different things," she said. "Nick Cave is a powerhouse of contemporary art."

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Attendees gather on the lawn during the Meet the Momentary soft opening event Saturday at the Momentary in Bentonville. The four-hour community event gave a taste of what the art and performance venue will offer when it opens next year. The Momentary, which is owned by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is set to open Feb. 22. It's located near the 8th Street Market.

Metro on 10/06/2019