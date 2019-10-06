Sections
Motorist, pedestrian killed in state roadway accidents

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:21 a.m.

Two people died on Arkansas roadways in the first four days of October, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Pine Bluff resident Danielle L. Howard, 37, was killed Friday in a head-on collision in Jefferson County on U.S. 270, a report said. Howard was driving west when her Dodge crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, the report said.

Road conditions were dry and clear at the time of the 6:35 a.m. crash, the report said.

On Tuesday, Christopher Quinn, 67, of Forrest City, was standing in the northbound lane of U.S. 1 in Caldwell in St. Francis County when a vehicle struck and killed him about 7:09 p.m., a report said.

There were no other people listed as injured. Quinn's body was taken to Forrest City Medical Center, the report said.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the incident, the report said.

Metro on 10/06/2019

Print Headline: Motorist, pedestrian killed in state roadway accidents

