NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 5 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE CHARLES CLAY (Cardinals/LR Central)

LAST WEEK 1-3 receiving in loss to Seahawks

SEASON 4-23 receiving in 4 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Lions/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 4-30 rushing, 1-11 receiving in loss to Chiefs

SEASON 7-76 rushing, 3-35 receiving in 4 games

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-20 in loss to Giants

SEASON 5-58 receiving in 4 games

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 5-59 in victory over Texans

SEASON 10-126 receiving in 4 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 9 tackles in victory over Cowboys

SEASON 28 tackles in 4 games

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Chiefs

SEASON 15 tackles, 1 sack in 4 games

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Steelers

SEASON 9 tackles in 3 games

DT CLINTON McDONALD (Cardinals/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Seahawks

SEASON 5 tackles in 4 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Bills

SEASON 2 tackles, 1 sack in 3 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 3-42.3 avg. in victory over Ravens

SEASON 20-41.6 avg. in 4 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Broncos/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Browns/Jacksonville)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)

CB TREMON SMITH (Packers/Central Arkansas)

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Raiders/LR Christian)

WR KEON HATCHER (Packers/Arkansas)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

DT BIJHON JACKSON (Panthers/Arkansas)

DE MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)

DE CHRIS ODOM (Redskins/Arkansas State)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Patriots/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

LB XAVIER WOODSON (Texans/Arkansas State)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.

Sports on 10/06/2019