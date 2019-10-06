NFL capsules

Ravens at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Ravens by 31/2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 28-22; Steelers beat Ravens 23-16, Nov. 4, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(1) 205.8 RUSH 64.5 (29)

(6) 276.8 PASS 219.0 (23)

(1) 482.6 YARDS 283.5 (29)

(1) 33.8 POINTS 19.0 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(10) 93.5 RUSH 122.8 (22)

(30) 302.0 PASS 252.5 (19)

(27) 395.5 YARDS 375.3 (19)

(23) 25.0 POINTS 22.0 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers showed creativity on offense against the Bengals last week, snapping the ball to RB Jaylen Samuels on several occasions. The backup RB had 114 all-purpose yards, and he was 3-of-3 passing to become the first non-QB Steeler to complete multiple passes in a game since WR Antwaan Randle El in 2005.

Buccaneers at Saints

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Saints by 3

SERIES -- Saints lead 33-21; Saints beat Buccaneers 28-14, Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(15) 113.2 RUSH 102.5 (19)

(8) 273.5 PASS 218.8 (24)

(10) 386.7 YARDS 321.3 (26)

(4) 30.8 POINTS 21.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(1) 59.2 RUSH 112.0 (20)

(31) 318.2 PASS 279.2 (24)

(21) 377.4 YARDS 391.2 (26)

(30) 29.2 POINTS 23.0 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH It's time to talk about Tampa Bay LB Shaquill Barrett, who is in his sixth season in the NFL. In his first five years with Denver, he totaled 14 sacks in 61 games primarily as a backup. In four games with the Bucs, he has nine sacks. With one sack today, he will join Kevin Greene as the only players with 10 through five games.

Jaguars at Panthers

Noon

LINE -- Panthers by 31/2

SERIES -- Series tied 3-3; Panthers beat Jaguars 20-9, Sept. 13, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(6) 135.2 RUSH 108.2 (17)

(22) 228.8 PASS 243.0 (18)

(14) 364.0 YARDS 351.2 (17)

(18) 21.0 POINTS 23.8 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(13) 99.5 RUSH 130.8 (24)

(22) 266.8 PASS 156.8 (1)

(18) 366.3 YARDS 287.6 (4)

(12) 21.0 POINTS 20.0 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH The Panthers are winning games with untested QB Kyle Allen, and a big reason why is that they have the fewest penalties in the NFL. That's one reason Coach Ron Rivera (73-58-1) is about to pass John Fox (73-71) for the franchise record for victories.

Cardinals at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Bengals by 3

SERIES -- Bengals lead 6-5; Cardinals beat Bengals 34-31, Nov. 22, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS BENGALS (RK)

(23) 92.0 RUSH 49.5 (32)

(21) 234.2 PASS 257.0 (13)

(23) 326.2 YARDS 306.5 (27)

(25) 18.5 POINTS 14.2 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(28) 146.5 RUSH 143.0 (27)

(23) 271.0 PASS 243.2 (17)

(31) 417.5 YARDS 386.2 (24)

(29) 28.8 POINTS 27.5 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH This is the game to watch if you enjoy quarterbacks getting knocked down. The Cardinals have given up the league high in sacks this season (20). The Bengals (19) are no. 2 in this dubious category. Say a little prayer for Kyler Murray and Andy Dalton.

Falcons at Texans

Noon

LINE -- Texans by 4

SERIES -- Series tied 2-2; Falcons beat Texans 48-21, Oct. 4, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(27) 70.2 RUSH 120.2 (11)

(2) 312.5 PASS 209.0 (27)

(11) 382.7 YARDS 329.2 (22)

(26) 17.5 POINTS 19.5 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(18) 109.5 RUSH 104.5 (16)

(7) 215.2 PASS 259.0 (21)

(9) 324.7 YARDS 363.5 (17)

(22) 24.8 POINTS 19.5 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH The Falcons are a mess, and Coach Dan Quinn is in danger of losing his job just three years after having the Super Bowl slip from his grasp. Although the Falcons are second in the league in passing (312.5 ypg), they are 26th in scoring (17.5). RB Devonta Freeman is averaging 3.3 ypc on 47 attempts.

Vikings at Giants

Noon

LINE -- Vikings by 51/2

SERIES -- Vikings lead 16-12; Vikings beat Giants 24-10, Oct. 3, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(3) 155.2 RUSH 129.0 (8)

(31) 169.0 PASS 274.2 (7)

(24) 324.2 YARDS 403.2 (6)

(18) 21.0 POINTS 21.8 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(11) 94.2 RUSH 109.8 (19)

(9) 218.5 PASS 279.5 (25)

(6) 312.7 YARDS 389.3 (25)

(5) 15.8 POINTS 24.2 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings WR Adam Thielen had a two-catch, 6-yard game vs. the Bears last week, his second-lowest total since becoming a full-time starter in 2016. He went without a reception on Dec. 18, 2016, vs. the Colts. He responded with a career-high 202 yards on 12 catches for 2 TDs in the next game vs. the Packers.

Jets at Eagles

Noon

LINE -- Eagles by 14

SERIES -- Eagles lead 10-0; Eagles beat Jets 24-17, Sept. 27, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(28) 65.7 RUSH 118.8 (13)

(32) 131.0 PASS 239.0 (20)

(32) 196.7 YARDS 357.8 (16)

(31) 11.0 POINTS 27.5 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(8) 88.7 RUSH 62.0 (4)

(28) 286.7 PASS 323.8 (32)

(20) 375.4 YARDS 385.8 (23)

(18) 23.3 POINTS 26.2 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH This could be the ugliest game of the week, as the Jets must turn to third-string QB Luke Falk at least one more time with Sam Darnold out. Through three games, the Jets' defense is outscoring their offense 15-11.

Bills at Titans

Noon

LINE -- Titans by 3

SERIES -- Titans lead 28-18; Bills beat Titans 13-12, Oct. 7, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. TITANS (RK)

(4) 147.2 RUSH 119.0 (12)

(19) 240.0 PASS 202.8 (28)

(9) 387.2 YARDS 321.8 (25)

(23) 19.0 POINTS 22.8 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. TITANS (RK)

(7) 84.2 RUSH 103.8 (15)

(4) 196.5 PASS 233.2 (14)

(2) 280.7 YARDS 337.0 (14)

(5) 15.8 POINTS 15.5 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH This is still a prove-it year for Titans QB Marcus Mariota, and it remains to be seen whether Tennessee will commit to him in the long term. But he's not making mistakes. He's the only QB to start every game this year without committing a turnover.

Patriots at Redskins

Noon

LINE -- Patriots by 151/2

SERIES -- Redskins lead 6-4; Patriots beat Redskins 27-10, Nov. 8, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(24) 91.2 RUSH 49.8 (31)

(9) 271.0 PASS 246.5 (16)

(15) 362.2 YARDS 296.3 (28)

(5) 30.5 POINTS 16.5 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(2) 61.2 RUSH 147.5 (29)

(2) 181.8 PASS 251.8 (18)

(1) 243.0 YARDS 399.3 (28)

(1) 6.8 POINTS 29.5 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots S Devin McCourty can notch a fifth game in a row with an interception against the Redskins and their new starting QB Colt McCoy. McCourty in the first player in team history with an interception in each of the team's first four games.

Bears vs. Raiders

At London

Noon

LINE -- Bears by 5

SERIES -- Series tied 7-7; Bears beat Raiders 22-20, Oct. 4, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(25) 90.2 RUSH 125.8 (9)

(29) 183.2 PASS 210.0 (26)

(30) 273.4 YARDS 335.8 (21)

(28) 16.5 POINTS 19.8 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(3) 61.5 RUSH 104.5 (16)

(12) 229.2 PASS 281.0 (27)

(5) 290.7 YARDS 385.5 (22)

(2) 11.2 POINTS 25.5 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Can you say revenge? Bears DE Khalil Mack said he circled this London game when it was released on the schedule. Mack was unceremoniously traded before last season in Oakland Coach Jon Gruden's first power move. The Raiders better double him all day, or QB Derek Carr is in deep trouble.

Broncos at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 6

SERIES -- Broncos lead 66-52-1; Chargers beat Broncos 23-9, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(21) 100.5 RUSH 103.5 (18)

(15) 248.8 PASS 300.2 (3)

(18) 349.3 YARDS 403.7 (5)

(26) 17.5 POINTS 22.5 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(30) 149.2 RUSH 102.0 (14)

(5) 200.0 PASS 229.0 (11)

(15) 349.2 YARDS 331.0 (12)

(17) 23.2 POINTS 18.5 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Former SMU WR Courtland Sutton, who played for UA Coach Chad Morris at the school, is emerging as a legit No. 1 WR for the Broncos. He has 22 catches for 309 yards, and he caught his first 2 TD passes of the year against the Jaguars last week.

Packers at Cowboys

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Cowboys by 31/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 19-17; Packers beat Cowboys 35-31, Oct. 8, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(26) 86.2 RUSH 145.5 (5)

(14) 251.5 PASS 279.8 (5)

(20) 337.7 YARDS 425.3 (3)

(17) 21.2 POINTS 26.8 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(26) 142.2 RUSH 96.8 (12)

(3) 188.0 PASS 221.8 (10)

(10) 330.2 YARDS 318.6 (7)

(7) 17.2 POINTS 14.0 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers' defense and the Cowboys' offense landed with a thud in the teams' first losses last week. The key here is whether the Cowboys can get RB Ezekiel Elliott on track against the Packers' No. 26 rushing defense. Dallas is missing both of its starting offensive tackles.

Colts at Chiefs

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Chiefs by 11

SERIES -- Colts lead 16-102; Chiefs beat Colts 31-13, Jan. 12, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(7) 132.5 RUSH 101.8 (20)

(25) 214.8 PASS 373.0 (1)

(19) 347.3 YARDS 474.8 (2)

(12) 23.5 POINTS 33.8 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(25) 132.5 RUSH 149.8 (31)

(13) 230.5 PASS 258.8 (20)

(16) 363.0 YARDS 408.6 (30)

(24) 25.5 POINTS 23.5 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Colts aren't missing the retired Andrew Luck as much as some predicted. QB Jacoby Brissett is tied for the league lead with 10 TD passes through the first four games, which are the most by an Indianapolis QB to start a season since Luck in 2014.

Browns at 49ers

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- 49ers by 4

SERIES -- Browns lead 12-7; Browns beat 49ers 24-10, Dec. 13, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(14) 115.0 RUSH 175.0 (2)

(12) 265.2 PASS 246.0 (17)

(12) 380.2 YARDS 421.0 (4)

(15) 22.2 POINTS 32.0 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(21) 119.8 RUSH 75.0 (5)

(7) 215.2 PASS 208.3 (6)

(13) 335.0 YARDS 283.3 (3)

(15) 22.8 POINTS 18.0 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Maybe the Browns truly learned their offense should run through former Georgia RB Nick Chubb. Cleveland was dynamic last week, thanks to Chubb's first 3-TD game as a pro. He gained 165 yards on 20 carries, including an 88-yard TD run that broke the Ravens' back after they pulled within 24-18 in the fourth quarter.

