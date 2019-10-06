Youth muzzleloader hunt scheduled

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking applications from youths to participate in a special muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 14-15 at the Ozark Isle Park/Dry Run area at Bull Shoals Lake.

Eight permits will be issued to youths age 15 and under that have successfully completed a hunter education course. Applicants must submit a completed application form, including their hunter education identification number, by Nov. 8. A random drawing to select the hunters will be held Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Corps' project office in Mountain Home.

Hunting blinds will be provided to help youth enjoy a safe and successful outdoor recreational experience. This opportunity will also help foster an interest in conservation, the outdoors and to develop a good hunting ethic while also improving the deer herd in the area.

An unarmed adult older than 21 must accompany youth hunters during the hunt.

Application forms will be available Monday at the Corps of Engineers office at 324 West 7th St. in Mountain Home. Applications can also be downloaded at https://go.usa.gov/xVAzA and mailed to the project office.

