The World in Brief

Indian policemen and border security forces stand guard Sunday before a meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party in Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Pakistani police block Kashmir protest

JASKOOL, Pakistan -- Police blocked a march Sunday by thousands of protesters in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir who wanted to move toward the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the territory between Pakistan and India.

The marchers were protesting the lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Police placed shipping containers on the road and deployed officers near Jaskool, 5 miles from the frontier, to stop the supporters of the Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front, which announced it intended to cross the frontier to help Kashmiris under what they call Indian oppression.

India imposed a strict curfew on Aug. 5 after stripping Indian-controlled Kashmir of its statehood.

The Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front wants Kashmir to be independent from from both India and Pakistan. The group has a history of attempts to cross the de facto frontier in the last three decades, including once in 1992 that ended in violence.

Abdul Hameed Butt, a leader of the Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front, said the protesters would stage a sit-in until the blockade was removed.

Man admits killing ex-girlfriend, 4 others

BERLIN -- A 25-year-old man turned himself in to Austrian police Sunday, saying he killed his ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend in the Alpine resort town of Kitzbuehel, according to a police report.

The Austrian news agency APA reported that the suspect, whose name hasn't been released, admitted to the five killings after turning himself in to police in the town east of Innsbruck.

Austria's Kurier newspaper said the suspect had broken up with his girlfriend two months ago. He had bumped into her and her new boyfriend while out late Saturday night or early Sunday, and they had gotten into an argument.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, he showed up at his ex-girlfriend's family home. After her father opened the door, the suspect's ex-girlfriend joined him and exchanged words with the suspect before he left.

The suspect then went home, retrieved his brother's pistol and returned, according to police.

Police say the 25-year-old shot the father as he opened the door, then shot his ex-girlfriend's 25-year-old brother in the bedroom of their single-family home, which is attached to the ex-girlfriend's separate apartment. After killing his ex-girlfriend's mother, he went outside, climbed over a balcony into his ex-girlfriend's room, and killed the 19-year-old and her 24-year-old boyfriend, police said.

Ruins of Bronze Age city found in Israel

HARISH, Israel -- Israel's Antiquities Authority on Sunday said that researchers have discovered the remains of a large, 5,000-year-old city that sheds new light on experts' understanding of the period.

Calling it a "cosmopolitan and planned city," the authority said the early Bronze Age settlement covered 160 acres -- about a quarter of a square mile -- and was home to about 6,000 people.

"In this city, we have a planned settlement with a whole net of streets and alleys and squares, and drainage installations, storage installation," said Yitzhak Paz, a director of excavation on behalf of the authority.

The city was discovered during preparations for a highway interchange project near Harish, a town some 30 miles north of Tel Aviv.

Researchers said the discovery "dramatically changes" their understanding of the period -- a time in which a rural, agrarian society was beginning to establish urban sites. They said that residents made their living from agriculture and traded with other regions and kingdoms.

The Antiquities Authority said that during the dig, archaeologists also found evidence of an earlier settlement dating back 7,000 years underneath the city's houses. It said that two nearby springs likely drew people to the area.

Migrants moved from crowded camp

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities were transferring around 570 migrants from an overcrowded camp on the island of Lesbos on Sunday, officials said.

A regularly scheduled ferry left Lesbos carrying the migrants, who used to live in the migrant camp of Moria.

Authorities say this is part of the plan to reduce overcrowding at the camp, where about 13,000 people, most of them Afghans, live in a space designed for 3,000.

Authorities say the 570 are among what they term "vulnerable categories" -- families, single women with children and unaccompanied minors.

The ferry will arrive at Piraeus, the main port in Athens, this morning. The migrants will be moved to a camp near the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Separately, Greek authorities said a Syrian toddler drowned at a beach in southern Greece after the boy wandered away from his parents and exited a migrant camp.

The Ministry of Citizen Protection, which oversees Greek police, says that the boy was 2 ½ years old. The boy drowned Sunday afternoon after leaving the camp in the city of Andravida in the western Peloponnese region.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/PETROS GIANNAKOURIS

An Afghan woman waves to a ferry Sunday before it leaves the port at Greece’s Lesbos island.

