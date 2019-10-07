Arkansas man who impersonated cop, power company employee during burglary pleads guilty

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man who impersonated a police officer and a power company employee to burglarize his former employer pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday.

Cody Wilson, 26, of Fayetteville was charged with commercial burglary and theft of property. The criminal impersonation charge, a misdemeanor, was dropped as part of a plea bargain. Wilson was sentenced to five years of probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay various court costs and fees.

Wilson paid $998 restitution Monday, in addition to $833 already returned to the store shortly after the theft.

He was also ordered to continue with his current mental health treatment and counseling as recommended by his treating physicians or counselors, according to Sara Swearengin, deputy prosecutor.

Police said Wilson, a former employee of the Buckle store in the Northwest Arkansas Mall, went to the rear entrance of the store March 13, told workers he was with the electric company and needed access to the store's electrical panel. After a while, Wilson told an employee he was finished and would leave through the back door.

Police received a call from the assistant store manager the following day who said someone called, said he was a detective and asked for a statement to be emailed to him about a possible theft at the business. The manager checked the safe and found $1,822 missing, but when she tried to use the email address and phone number the caller gave, both were invalid.

Police determined Wilson had been at the store and his phone number was in the store's caller records.

Wilson told police he posed as the electrical worker and instead of leaving, he hid in the ceiling above the store's bathroom. Wilson said he knew the code to the safe in the office, and he took the money, according to police.

Wilson said he wanted to know whether the theft had been discovered so he called the store posing as a police officer.