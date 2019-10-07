Authorities to exhume body in Northwest Arkansas cold case

BENTONVILLE -- Detectives with the Benton County sheriff's office have an order to exhume the remains of a "John Doe" from a 1981 cold case.

Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the remains will be sent to the state Crime Lab in an effort to obtain a DNA sample.

Jenkins said the DNA will be sent to Parabon NanoLabs in hopes to obtain a information to identify the man. The business offers a phenotyping service, which produces a descriptive profile of the source of any human DNA sample, including pigmentation, face morphology and other forensically relevant traits, according to the Reston, Va.-based company's website.