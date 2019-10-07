Benton County marriage licenses

Sept. 26

Jeffrey Allen Burnett II, 29, and Karem Piedra-Jimenez, 29, both of Bentonville

Collin Michael Hemenway, 25, and Emily Christine Aldrich, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Nathanial Roy Houston, 23, and Christina Victoria Bannan, 29, both of Bentonville

Amos Levi Mendenhall, 31, and Ashlee Marie Warren, 22, both of Bella Vista

Anthony Tylor Pangle, 25, and Julie Darlene Boone, 27, both of Centerton

Hunter Ray Phifer, 24, and Vivian Louise Breeden, 21, both of Lowell

Sept. 27

Robert Douglas Curran, 43, and Kristina Kay Warren, 37, both of Gentry

Kevin Eugene Dir, 54, and Mary Beth Gentry, 49, both of Garden Plain, Kan.

Luis Daniel Garcia Gutierrez, 25, and Diana Karen Pineda Guerra, 24, both of Bethel Heights

Douglas Joseph Harris, 18, Sallisaw, Okla., and Macey LeAnn Farriester, 19, Gravette

Matthew Casey Jones, 30, and Mandie Ann McPhail, 25, both of Rogers

Kevin Christopher Magana, 26, and Gullermina Trujillo, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Steven John McSwain, 36, and Dawna Gayle Clark, 35, both of Springdale

Bradley Thomas Scott Meyers, 30, and Ashley Michelle Bryant, 25, both of Centerton

Matthew Houston Moore, 25, Marion, and Kenlee Alexa Collins, 26, Springdale

Terry Lee Olinghouse, 49, Evansville, and Lisa Denise Johnson, 44, Centerton

Thomas Brant Simpkins, 33, and Danielle Fernanda Jackovitz, 30, both of Seattle

Peter Arthur Smith, 35, and Chelsea Dee Thompson, 32, both of Rogers

Logan David Steeves, 20, Fayetteville, and Kaylee Elisabeth Scruggs, 22, Rogers

Sept. 30

Sergio Delvasto-Chico, 50, and Maria Sandra Cruz-Perdomo, 51, both of Centerton

Tyler Austin French, 31, and Alyssa Nicole Carlson, 27, both of Bentonville

Robby Lynn McGee, 39, and Elisha Dawn Hamlin, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Lizandro Ochoa-Caspeta, 43, and Alexis Geovanny Fernandez-Salgado, 26, both of Springdale

Morgan Chyenne Shrader, 24, and Shannon Rae Howe, 41, both of Centerton

Oct. 1

Tomas Glenn Bagnell, 27, and Aubree Lynnrilla Moudy, 22, both of Bentonville

Matthew Dewayne Brittain, 35, and Molly Ann Marsh, 38, both of Bixby, Okla.

Curtis Allen Clymer, 51, and Shanon Louise Talbot, 43, both of Bella Vista

Reese Mackenzie Cole, 25, Bella Vista, and Olivia Nicole Wilson, 22, Centerton

Austin James Easterling, 24, and Kayla Ann Bangs, 27, both of Bentonville

Jamie Franklin George, 64, and Sandra Kay Endres, 67, both of Centerton

Riley Jacob Goucher, 30, Springdale, and Tiffany Renee Doughty, 30, Lowell

Chandler Moore Pearson, 28, and Elizabeth Ruth Parker, 28, both of Lowell

Mark Dylan Roughton, 22, Rogers, and Ashley Maria Thielemier, 22, Pea Ridge

Brandon Lee Schwarz, 24, and Kylyn Shanae Ruede, 20, both of Gentry

Forrest Christian Smith, 25, and Kayleigh Anne Garst, 24, both of Bentonville

Christopher Michael Whitted, 36, and Alicia Renee Netzer, 29, both of Pea Ridge

John Edward Wilhoit, 71, and Jane Carol LaCaze, 71, both of Corpus Christi, Texas

Oct. 2

Matthew J. Randall Barnes, 30, and Alexi Coline Kahn, 25, both of Rogers

Carlos Hernandez Bartolo, 35, and Lorena Rodriguez Estrada, 40, both of Rogers

Jason Cole Bohannon, 19, Lowell, and Julie Danielle Watson, 23, Rogers

Jose Manuel Carias Pineda, 22, and Daisy Esmeralda Moran Pimentel, 18, both of Siloam Springs

Ross Hamilton Hoover, 34, and Megan Rebecca Baldwin, 27, both of Rogers

Logan Preston Lett, 29, and Kelsey Jordan Housley, 26, both of Miami, Okla.

Joshua Matthew Marino, 28, and Anashka Yisset Rodriguez Gallardo, 27, both of Rogers

Ian Shawn McLenaghan, 32, and Ashley Nicole Autrey, 26, both of Centerton

Jason Eric Spielmann, 41, Vinita, Okla., and Jessica LeeAnne Merriman, 30, Miami, Okla.

Richard Washburn Jr., 41, Rogers, and Angela Marie Arruiza, 29, Garfield

NW News on 10/07/2019