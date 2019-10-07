Benton County marriage licenses

Sept. 26
Jeffrey Allen Burnett II, 29, and Karem Piedra-Jimenez, 29, both of Bentonville
Collin Michael Hemenway, 25, and Emily Christine Aldrich, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Nathanial Roy Houston, 23, and Christina Victoria Bannan, 29, both of Bentonville
Amos Levi Mendenhall, 31, and Ashlee Marie Warren, 22, both of Bella Vista
Anthony Tylor Pangle, 25, and Julie Darlene Boone, 27, both of Centerton
Hunter Ray Phifer, 24, and Vivian Louise Breeden, 21, both of Lowell
Sept. 27
Robert Douglas Curran, 43, and Kristina Kay Warren, 37, both of Gentry
Kevin Eugene Dir, 54, and Mary Beth Gentry, 49, both of Garden Plain, Kan.
Luis Daniel Garcia Gutierrez, 25, and Diana Karen Pineda Guerra, 24, both of Bethel Heights
Douglas Joseph Harris, 18, Sallisaw, Okla., and Macey LeAnn Farriester, 19, Gravette
Matthew Casey Jones, 30, and Mandie Ann McPhail, 25, both of Rogers
Kevin Christopher Magana, 26, and Gullermina Trujillo, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Steven John McSwain, 36, and Dawna Gayle Clark, 35, both of Springdale
Bradley Thomas Scott Meyers, 30, and Ashley Michelle Bryant, 25, both of Centerton
Matthew Houston Moore, 25, Marion, and Kenlee Alexa Collins, 26, Springdale
Terry Lee Olinghouse, 49, Evansville, and Lisa Denise Johnson, 44, Centerton
Thomas Brant Simpkins, 33, and Danielle Fernanda Jackovitz, 30, both of Seattle
Peter Arthur Smith, 35, and Chelsea Dee Thompson, 32, both of Rogers
Logan David Steeves, 20, Fayetteville, and Kaylee Elisabeth Scruggs, 22, Rogers
Sept. 30
Sergio Delvasto-Chico, 50, and Maria Sandra Cruz-Perdomo, 51, both of Centerton
Tyler Austin French, 31, and Alyssa Nicole Carlson, 27, both of Bentonville
Robby Lynn McGee, 39, and Elisha Dawn Hamlin, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Lizandro Ochoa-Caspeta, 43, and Alexis Geovanny Fernandez-Salgado, 26, both of Springdale
Morgan Chyenne Shrader, 24, and Shannon Rae Howe, 41, both of Centerton
Oct. 1
Tomas Glenn Bagnell, 27, and Aubree Lynnrilla Moudy, 22, both of Bentonville
Matthew Dewayne Brittain, 35, and Molly Ann Marsh, 38, both of Bixby, Okla.
Curtis Allen Clymer, 51, and Shanon Louise Talbot, 43, both of Bella Vista
Reese Mackenzie Cole, 25, Bella Vista, and Olivia Nicole Wilson, 22, Centerton
Austin James Easterling, 24, and Kayla Ann Bangs, 27, both of Bentonville
Jamie Franklin George, 64, and Sandra Kay Endres, 67, both of Centerton
Riley Jacob Goucher, 30, Springdale, and Tiffany Renee Doughty, 30, Lowell
Chandler Moore Pearson, 28, and Elizabeth Ruth Parker, 28, both of Lowell
Mark Dylan Roughton, 22, Rogers, and Ashley Maria Thielemier, 22, Pea Ridge
Brandon Lee Schwarz, 24, and Kylyn Shanae Ruede, 20, both of Gentry
Forrest Christian Smith, 25, and Kayleigh Anne Garst, 24, both of Bentonville
Christopher Michael Whitted, 36, and Alicia Renee Netzer, 29, both of Pea Ridge
John Edward Wilhoit, 71, and Jane Carol LaCaze, 71, both of Corpus Christi, Texas
Oct. 2
Matthew J. Randall Barnes, 30, and Alexi Coline Kahn, 25, both of Rogers
Carlos Hernandez Bartolo, 35, and Lorena Rodriguez Estrada, 40, both of Rogers
Jason Cole Bohannon, 19, Lowell, and Julie Danielle Watson, 23, Rogers
Jose Manuel Carias Pineda, 22, and Daisy Esmeralda Moran Pimentel, 18, both of Siloam Springs
Ross Hamilton Hoover, 34, and Megan Rebecca Baldwin, 27, both of Rogers
Logan Preston Lett, 29, and Kelsey Jordan Housley, 26, both of Miami, Okla.
Joshua Matthew Marino, 28, and Anashka Yisset Rodriguez Gallardo, 27, both of Rogers
Ian Shawn McLenaghan, 32, and Ashley Nicole Autrey, 26, both of Centerton
Jason Eric Spielmann, 41, Vinita, Okla., and Jessica LeeAnne Merriman, 30, Miami, Okla.
Richard Washburn Jr., 41, Rogers, and Angela Marie Arruiza, 29, Garfield
NW News on 10/07/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses