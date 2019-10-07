Delta Regional Authority to invest $2.2M in state's economic development

The Delta Regional Authority announced on Monday an investment of over $2 million to support economic development in Arkansas communities.

The authority intends to use the $2,228,104 investment to strengthen public infrastructure, health care access and job training in eight locations across the state, according to a news release by the group’s Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Specific improvements include expansion of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Economic Research and Development Center, construction of a new medical helicopter hangar in Fairfield Bay and broadband improvements in Walnut Ridge, officials said.

“DRA’s mission is to support economic development by making investments into the physical infrastructure and human capital of the Delta region,” Caldwell said in the release.

Officials said funding for the projects comes from the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program, which invests in projects devoted to basic public infrastructure and other services.

The grant allows communities to retain or develop roughly 100 jobs, as well as providing workforce training for 150 people, according to Hutchinson.

“I am grateful for DRA’s thoughtful consideration of the best ways to make life better for the people who live in the Delta,” he said.