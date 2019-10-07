Hahn joins list of repeat winners

Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla., celebrates after winning the Short Track Nationals on Saturday night at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock. Hahn led the final 23 laps to win for the second consecutive year.

For Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla., the second time was twice as nice.

Hahn led the final 23 laps Saturday night to win the Comp Cams Short Track Nationals sprint car event for the second year in a row at Little Rock's I-30 Speedway.

Short Track Nationals • Saturday night’s feature race results from the 32nd annual Comp Cams Short Track Nationals sprint car event at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway. Starting position in parentheses: Blake Hahn (2), Sapulpa, Okla., $10,291 Seth Bergman (1), Snohomish, Wash., $5,600 John Carney II (4), El Paso, Texas, $2,600 Sam Hafertepe Jr. (13), Sunnyvale, Texas, $2,300 Harli White (15), Lindsay, Okla., $2,000 Derek Hagar (8), Marion, $1,800 Howard Moore (18), Memphis, $1,600 Dylan Westbrook (7), Scotland, Ontario, $1,300 Chris Martin (10), Ankeny, Iowa, $1,200 Charlie Louden (6), Camden, $1,200 Brandon Hanks (12), Burlison, Tenn., $1,000 Matt Covington (9), Glenpool, Okla., $950 Carson Short (3), Marion, Ill., $1,150 Tim Crawley (21), Benton, $880 Channin Tankersley (16), Highlands, Texas, $850 Dale Howard (5), Byhalia, Miss., $800 Scott Bogucki (11), Australia, $800 Jordon Mallett (20), Greenbrier, $800 Zach Pringle (17), Benton, $900 Tony Bruce Jr. (14), Liberal, Kan., $800 Greg Wilson (19), Benton Ridge, Ohio, $800 Lap leaders — Hahn 1, Carney 2-20, Hahn 21-41. Heat winners — Hagar, Louden, Eric Baldaccini, Hafertepe, Pringle, Short, Moore, Bergman. Qualifier winners — Martin, Bogucki, Carney, Hanks. Pole dash winner — Bergman. C-Main winners — Monty Ferriera, Brad Bowden. B-Main winners — Hafertepe, Bruce.

"This is amazing," said Hahn, who has qualified for the STN main event twice, winning both times. "We've been running well lately, and to win this race twice in a row is incredible."

With the victory, Hahn joins an elite list of drivers to earn consecutive STN titles: Indiana's Steve Kinser (1988-89), Texan Gary Wright (2003-04), Kansas' Tony Bruce Jr. (2008-09) and Tennessee's Sammy Swindell (2016-17).

The battle up front in Saturday night's main event was mostly between Hahn and John Carney II of El Paso, Texas, who finished second in Friday night's preliminary feature.

Hahn bounced back from failing to qualify for Friday's prelim and started second in the main event alongside pole sitter Seth Bergman of Snohomish, Wash. Hahn gunned to the lead off the green flag, but Carney raced by him for the top spot a lap later.

Carney maintained the advantage though the opening laps, fending off a couple of challenges by Hahn along the way.

The race was slowed by three caution periods during the first 18 laps. The most significant came on the seventh lap when Benton's Zach Pringle, Bruce and Greg Wilson of Benton Ridge, Ohio, tangled and went over the turn three embankment. None of the drivers were injured, but they were done for the night.

Hahn began to close in on Carney at the midway point of the 41-lap race. On the 21st lap, Hahn dove underneath Carney to regain the top spot.

While Hahn built nearly a straightaway lead, Carney and Bergman battled for the the second position. Bergman finally took the spot during a tense moment in lapped traffic. Racing the cushion on the upper groove, Bergman began chipping away at Hahn's advantage, only to fall a few car lengths short.

"I think we may've had something for him if the cautions would have fallen a little different," said Bergman, who earned his best career STN finish.

Carney took third and Sam Hafertepe Jr. was fourth after starting 13th. Harli White of Lindsay, Okla., started 15th but finished fifth, becoming the first female driver to earn a top-five finish in the event.

Marion's Derek Hagar, who won Friday's prelim, finished sixth. Howard Moore of Memphis was seventh, Dylan Westbrook of Scotland, Ontario, took eighth, and Chris Martin of Ankeny, Iowa, was ninth. Camden's Charlie Louden finished 10th after qualifying for the STN main event for the first time.

