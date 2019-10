HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Latest Democrat-Gazette rankings

Friday night's game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/105bryant/

OVERALL TOP 10

RK., TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1. Bryant 7A-Central 5-0

COMMENT Hornets come out firing in first half for fifth consecutive game

2. Greenwood 6A-West 5-0

COMMENT Bulldogs pull away from El Dorado in second half

3. Bentonville 7A-West 5-0

COMMENT Homecoming good for Tigers

4. North Little Rock 7A-Central 3-2

COMMENT Charging Wildcats 2-0 in 7A-Central

5. Springdale Har-Ber 7A-West 3-2

COMMENT Wittschen-to-Wood connection working for Wildcats

6. LR Central 7A-Central 4-1

COMMENT Kent Laster has Tigers believing

7. LR Christian 5A-Central 5-0

COMMENT Warriors earn emotional victory over rival Bruins

8. Cabot 7A-Central 4-1

COMMENT Panthers use turnovers to put away Mavericks

9. Harrison 5A-West 5-0

COMMENT Goblins make trek to central Arkansas to visit Vilonia on Friday

10. Searcy 6A-East 5-0

COMMENT Lions’ air attack in full force

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Bryant 7A-Central 5-0 Bentonville 7A-West 5-0 North Little Rock 7A-Central 3-2 Springdale Har-Ber 7A-West 3-2 LR Central 7A-Central 4-1 Cabot 7A-Central 4-1

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Greenwood 6A-West 5-0 Searcy 6A-East 5-0 Jonesboro 6A-East 4-1 Lake Hamilton 6A-West 5-0 Benton 6A-West 2-3 Sheridan 6A-West 3-2

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

LR Christian 5A-Central 5-0 Harrison 5A-West 5-0 Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 3-2 Wynne 5A-East 4-1 Maumelle 5A-Central 5-0 Farmington 5A-West 5-0

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Nashville 7-4A 5-0 Arkadelphia 7-4A 4-1 Joe T. Robinson 7-4A 4-1 Shiloh Christian 1-4A 5-0 Dardanelle 4-4A 5-0 Warren 8-4A 4-1

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Rison 6-3A 4-1 Prescott 5-3A 3-2 Camden HG 5-3A 4-1 Osceola 3-3A 4-1 Harding Academy 2-3A 5-0 Harrisburg 3-3A 5-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.