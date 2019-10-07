HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after six weeks

Within a mile of each other, rematches of two state championship games were played last Friday night.
Both games came down to the final seconds.
In a rematch of the Class 5A title game, Little Rock Christian hit a late field goal to beat Pulaski Academy by a final score of 63-61.
In a rematch of the Class 4A title game, Arkadelphia blocked an extra point late to beat Pulaski Robinson by a final score of 28-27.
The winners were the same two teams than won at War Memorial Stadium back in December. Don’t be surprised if we see playoff rematches later this year.
Bryant still appears to be the class of Class 7A following a 56-7 thrashing of Little Rock Catholic.
And it’s Greenwood and then everybody else in Class 6A. Greenwood downed El Dorado by a final score of 52-24 last Friday.
Top games this week include Cabot at Conway, Bryant at Little Rock Central and Nashville at Joe T. Robinson.
Here are the updated rankings with five weeks to go in the regular season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Greenwood
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Conway
- Cabot
- Nashville
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Searcy
- Lake Hamilton
- Jonesboro
- Benton
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Wynne
- Morrilton
CLASS 4A
- Nashville
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
CLASS 3A
- Rison
- Prescott
- Osceola
- Camden Harmony Grove
- McGehee
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Hazen
- Junction City
- Foreman
- McCrory