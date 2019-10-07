HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after six weeks

Friday night's game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/105bryant/

Within a mile of each other, rematches of two state championship games were played last Friday night.

Both games came down to the final seconds.

In a rematch of the Class 5A title game, Little Rock Christian hit a late field goal to beat Pulaski Academy by a final score of 63-61.

In a rematch of the Class 4A title game, Arkadelphia blocked an extra point late to beat Pulaski Robinson by a final score of 28-27.

The winners were the same two teams than won at War Memorial Stadium back in December. Don’t be surprised if we see playoff rematches later this year.

Bryant still appears to be the class of Class 7A following a 56-7 thrashing of Little Rock Catholic.

And it’s Greenwood and then everybody else in Class 6A. Greenwood downed El Dorado by a final score of 52-24 last Friday.

Top games this week include Cabot at Conway, Bryant at Little Rock Central and Nashville at Joe T. Robinson.

Here are the updated rankings with five weeks to go in the regular season:

OVERALL

Bryant Greenwood Bentonville North Little Rock Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Conway Cabot Nashville

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville North Little Rock Conway Cabot

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Searcy Lake Hamilton Jonesboro Benton

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Wynne Morrilton

CLASS 4A

Nashville Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia Joe T. Robinson Warren

CLASS 3A

Rison Prescott Osceola Camden Harmony Grove McGehee

CLASS 2A