Jones, Durham overjoyed by Powell's pledge to Arkansas

A current Arkansas Razorback and a former Hog were thrilled when highly touted junior forward Duncan Powell committed to coach Eric Musselman.

Powell 6-7, 225 pounds, is the third DeSoto, Texas, prospect to decide to be a Razorback. Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones and former point guard Jabril Durham are also proud DeSoto alums.

Durham, who’s playing professionally for the PVSK Panthers in Hungary, remembers Powell coming to the DeSoto gym as a youngster.

“Another DeSoto Eagle headed to the Hill. Happy for him,” Durham said. “Duncan was a young guy coming to the gym always wanting to play with the older guys when he was in the eighth and ninth grade. He worked hard and very happy for him.”

Powell, who chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, SMU, St. Louis, TCU and Tulsa, is Arkansas’ first commitment for the 2021 class. ESPN rates Powell a 4-star recruit, the No. 11 power forward in the nation and the No. 4 recruit in Texas for 2021.

“I texted Mason when the news broke and we were both just excited that three guys from the same school are attending or attend University of Arkansas," he said. "Woo Pig Sooie.”

Powell thinks highly of Durham.

"Jabril has been a big part in the legacy of DeSoto basketball," Powell said. "He is a guy that is always looked at as someone you want to be like when you play for DeSoto. His jersey is hanging up outside the gym at DeSoto and I am working on being the next."