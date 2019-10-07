• Deandre Somerville, 21, of West Palm Beach, Fla., who spent 10 days in jail after oversleeping and missing jury duty, saw his probation reduced from 12 months to three months and must now do 30 hours of community service, lowered from 150, consisting of 10-minute weekly talks to jurors about the importance of jury duty.

• Jonathan Lopez and Cynthia Downer, trappers in Florida, captured an 18-foot, 4-inch-long female python, the second-largest python known to have been caught in the wild in Florida, as part of an effort that encourages hunters to remove the invasive snakes from the Everglades, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

• Mirtha Ramos, a 22-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department who oversaw more than 1,000 employees during her time in Florida, was named the next police chief in DeKalb County, Ga., becoming the first woman to hold the position.

• Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 23, who gained notice as a member of right-wing groups that fought left-wing activists in Portland, Ore., during political protests, was arrested after being indicted on felony assault charges, authorities said.

• Elizabeth Case, 36, was arrested and charged with murder, accused by authorities in Limestone County, Ala., of leaving her 13-month-old son in her car for more than seven hours when she got home from dumpster-diving, resulting in the boy's death.

• Kevin Howard is owed $750,000 from his ex-wife's lover, a judge ruled, after Howard sued the other man, citing North Carolina's "alienation of affection law" and saying the man had intentionally seduced Howard's wife of 12 years.

• Mark Leone, a police lieutenant in Davie, Fla., said reports of a man with a gun at a university led to the lockdown of three college campuses before officers determined that the man was carrying a plastic toy rifle.

• Kenneth Grooms II, a former St. Louis police officer, was sentenced to four months in jail for a misdemeanor civil-rights violation, accused of handcuffing a man and then driving him around and berating him over an argument the man had with Grooms' fiancee.

• Wanda Miglio, a police officer in Orlando, Fla., said a woman who was discovered in a passenger's seat aboard a Delta Airlines flight without a ticket claimed she had thrown it away and did not have identification when questioned by airline employees.

