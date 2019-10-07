Gunman at Little Rock McDonald's enters, forced out through drive-thru window, police say

This June 25, 2019 file photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Police were investigating an armed robbery early Monday that reportedly ended when an employee at a Little Rock McDonald’s forced the gunman out the drive-thru window, authorities said.

The employee, a 28-year-old Little Rock man, told authorities he was working the drive-thru of the McDonald’s, 7721 Cantrell Road, around 3 a.m. when a gunman wearing a ski mask came into the restaurant through the window, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said the robber reportedly ordered the employee to unlock the safe, then slipped and fell. The victim told police he then grappled with the masked robber to “keep him from shooting,” the report states.

The employee removed the gunman’s ski mask and picked him up to “throw him” out the window, according to the police report. The robber shot a single round at the closed drive-thru window before fleeing, authorities said.

According to the report, the victim cut himself when the drive-thru window’s glass broke and officers found him with a bloodied face.

Video surveillance showed a silver Hyundai Tiburon pulling forward past the payment window after ordering, the report states. Police said they couldn’t determine whether gunman arrived or departed in the vehicle.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.