VIDEO: Mayor, Board of Directors to present proposal to return Little Rock schools to local control

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:56 a.m.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-ihwXWS85A]

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and members of the Board of Directors are scheduled to present a proposal to return the Little Rock School District’s schools to local control in a news conference at City Hall on Monday at 11 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the mayor.

