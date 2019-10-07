VIDEO: Mayor, Board of Directors to present proposal to return Little Rock schools to local control

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-ihwXWS85A]
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and members of the Board of Directors are scheduled to present a proposal to return the Little Rock School District’s schools to local control in a news conference at City Hall on Monday at 11 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the mayor.
