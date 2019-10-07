NFL Notebook

MILESTONES

Tom Brady passed Brett Favre for third place on the NFL's career list with 71,923 yards passing. Brady now trails only Peyton Manning (71,940 yards) and Drew Brees (74,845). ... Philadelphia running back/punt returner Darren Sproles moved past Tim Brown into fifth place on the NFL's all-time list for all-purpose yards. Brown had 19,682 yards. Jerry Rice is first with 23,546. ... Carolina's Ron Rivera passed John Fox for the most coaching victories in franchise history with 74. ... Atlanta's Matt Ryan joined Kurt Warner, Steve Young and Manning as the only players with at least 300 yards passing in each of their team's first five games of a season.

STREAKS & STATS

New England had six sacks in its 33-7 victory at Washington, marking the first time in franchise history the Patriots have four consecutive games with at least five sacks. The Patriots also completed a fifth consecutive game without allowing a touchdown pass, the first team to pull off that feat since the 1988 Cleveland Browns. ... The Jets went 12 consecutive quarters without an offensive touchdown before Vyncint Smith scored on an end around in the third quarter of New York's 31-6 loss at Philadelphia. That was the longest streak in the league since the Titans went 14 consecutive quarters without an offensive TD in 2010.

BAD STARTS

Cincinnati is 0-5 for the first time since 2008, when it finished 4-11. It's the seventh time the Bengals have started 0-5 since 1990, the most in the NFL in that span. ... The Jets are 0-4 for the first time since 2003, when New York also dropped its first four games before finishing 6-10.

SOARING EAGLES

Philadelphia became the first team in NFL history to have 10 sacks and score two defensive touchdowns in a single game in its 31-6 victory over the New York Jets. It also marked the first time the Eagles had a pick-6 and a fumble return TD since Buddy Ryan's defense did it on Nov. 12, 1990, against the Redskins.

SCARY HIT

Mason Rudolph threw for 131 yards and a score in Pittsburgh's 26-23 overtime loss to Baltimore before suffering a concussion after a hit to the chin by Ravens safety Earl Thomas. Backup Devlin Hodges played admirably in Rudolph's place, throwing for 68 yards and directing a pair of scoring drives after Rudolph's exit. With the Ravens leading 17-13 in the third quarter, the Steelers were facing third and 11 at the Pittsburgh 12 when Rudolph dropped back to pass. The play broke down, and Rudolph scrambled to his left and stepped upfield. He flicked the ball to teammate James Washington just before the crown of Thomas' helmet hit Rudolph under the chin. Rudolph fell to the ground and was on the field motionless for several minutes while the stadium fell silent. Rudolph was able to stand up and be helped off the field by several teammates, a move made necessary when the medical cart wouldn't start.

UNBEATEN ALLEN

Carolina's Kyle Allen became the first undrafted quarterback to win his first four career NFL starts since Kurt Warner in 1999, beating Jacksonville 34-27. Allen, playing in place of the injured Cam Newton, went 17 of 30 for 181 yards with a touchdown in the Panthers' victory. He's also the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to begin his career 4-0 without throwing an interception in his first four career starts.

SIDELINED

The New York Giants have lost another running back. Wayne Gallman, who was starting for the injured Saquon Barkley, was knocked out of the game against the Minnesota Vikings with a concussion. ... Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field on a cart during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bausby was taken to a hospital and was reported to have movement in his arms and legs. Chargers center Mike Pouncey suffered a neck injury during the first half and did not return.

Sports on 10/07/2019