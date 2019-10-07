NFL roundups

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

VIKINGS 28, GIANTS 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards, and the Minnesota Vikings made life miserable for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

The victory came just a week after the Vikings (3-2) did little in a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears and Thielen insisted the team had to stop being one dimensional on offense, relying solely on the run.

And that's exactly what Minnesota did. It hit the Giants (2-3) with a bit of everything -- pass, run and the defense -- in ending the two-game winning streak Jones engineered since replacing Eli Manning at quarterback. The Vikings gained 490 yards on offense and took a knee inside the New York 5 to end the game.

The Vikings defense limited New York to 211 yards, sacked Jones four times and hit him countless other times. The defense also chipped in with a safety when linebacker Anthony Barr tackled Jon Hilliman in the end zone after New York recovered Cook's fumble at the 1.

Cousins completed 22 of 27 for a season-high 306 yards, and had touchdown passes of 15 and 9 yards to Thielen. The receiver, who complained after a 2-catch, 6-yard game against Chicago, finished with 7 catches for 130 yards.

RAVENS 26, STEELERS 23 (OT)

PITTSBURGH -- After Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked unconscious by a head-high hit in the third quarter, Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens past the Steelers.

Baltimore (3-2) snapped a two-game skid when safety Marlon Humphrey stripped Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and recovered the fumble at the Pittsburgh 34. Tucker knocked through the winner four plays later.

Lamar Jackson threw for 161 yards with a touchdown and 3 picks, and also ran for a game-high 70 yards. Mark Ingram ran for a touchdown for the Ravens, who won in Pittsburgh (1-4) for the second consecutive season.

Rudolph threw for 131 yards and a score before suffering a concussion after a hit to the chin by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas. Backup Devlin Hodges played admirably in Rudolph's place, throwing for 68 yards and directing a pair of scoring drives after Rudolph's exit. James Conner ran for 55 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh.

Rudolph's injury thrust Hodges, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Samford, onto the field. He led the Steelers on a drive that ended with Conner's 1-yard touchdown run that put the Steelers in front. Baltimore pulled even on Tucker's field goal.

PANTHERS 34, JAGUARS 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Christian McCaffrey tied a career high with 237 yards from scrimmage and scored 3 touchdowns, Brian Burns returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and had a strip-sack in the fourth quarter, and Carolina held on to beat Jacksonville for its third consecutive victory.

McCaffrey set a franchise record with an 84-yard TD run and scored on a 5-yard run when he somersaulted into the end zone. He also caught an 18-yard TD pass from Kyle Allen before leaving with five minutes remaining after cramping up.

But McCaffrey's seldom-used replacement Reggie Bonnafon had a 59-yard touchdown run to put Carolina (3-2) up by seven with 3:34 left.

Carolina's defense thwarted Jacksonville's final two scoring drives when Burns sacked rookie Gardner Minshew to force a turnover, and Luke Kuechly batted down a pass on the game's final play.

Minshew finished 26 of 45 for 374 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception for the Jaguars (2-3).

It was the fourth time this season McCaffrey has recorded at least 175 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey's latest big day put the third-year running back on pace for 2,771 yards from scrimmage, which would shatter the NFL single-season record of 2,509 yards set by Tennessee's Chris Johnson in 2009.

BILLS 14, TITANS 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Josh Allen threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills beat the Tennessee Titans for their third consecutive victory in this series.

The Bills (4-1) now have won three consecutive games away from Buffalo for the first time since 2004, though so many Buffalo fans traveled here it felt much more like a home game. It's also the first time they've started a season perfect through three road games since 1993.

This game featured two of the NFL's stingiest defenses, with the Titans fourth giving up 15.5 points, and the Bills fifth, allowing 15.8 points a game. Jordan Phillips had a career-high three sacks -- all by halftime -- as Buffalo sacked Marcus Mariota five times even with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan back from his four-game suspension for performance enhancers.

The Titans (2-3) sacked Allen four times only to lose their third in four games on a day their replacement kicker missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked.

Darryl Johnson blocked Cairo Santos' 33-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, a kick that would've given the Titans the lead 10-7. Signed to fill in while Ryan Succop heals on injured reserve, Santos also pulled a 50-yard field goal wide left to start the second quarter, and a 36-yarder inside the final minute wide right. He also was wide left on a 53-yarder.

TEXANS 53, FALCONS 32

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdown passes, including three to Will Fuller, to lead Houston over Atlanta.

A week after scoring a season-low 10 points in a loss to Carolina, Watson and Houston's offense bounced back on a day he was 28 of 33 and became the first player to top 400 yards passing against the Falcons since Week 16 of 2012.

Fuller had a career-best 217 yards receiving, and Darren Fells had two touchdown grabs for the Texans (3-2).

Houston's beleaguered offensive line didn't allow a sack after giving up 18 through the first four games.

Matt Ryan had 330 yards passing with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception for the Falcons (1-4), who lost their third straight game.

Atlanta cut the lead to eight points with about 11½ minutes to go before Watson's second TD pass to Fells pushed the lead to 40-25 about five minutes later.

The Falcons cut the lead to one score again with 3½ minutes left when Ryan threw a 29-yard pass to Calvin Ridley to get them within 40-32. But Watson and Fuller struck again, with Fuller grabbing a 44-yard touchdown reception to make it 47-32 with about two minutes remaining.

PATRIOTS 33, REDSKINS 7

LANDOVER, Md. -- Tom Brady threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns, and the Patriots got another strong performance from their defense in a rout of the winless Redskins.

Now in his 20th season, Brady moved past Brett Favre into third place on the career list with 71,923 yards passing. The 42-year-old Brady now trails only Peyton Manning (71,940 yards) and Drew Brees (74,845).

Brady also edged closer to Manning's record 539 touchdown passes, connecting with Julian Edelman, Brandon Bolden and Ryan Izzo to bring his total to 527.

Shrugging off four sacks, Brady completed 28 of 42 passes -- including a 15-yarder to Edelman in the third quarter to eclipse Favre.

This is the fifth time in franchise history that New England has started the season 5-0, and only the second time since 2007.

Playing for the first time since breaking his leg against Philadelphia last December, Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy went 18 for 27 for 119 yards and an interception. McCoy began the season behind Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins, but got the start over the injured Keenum and inexperienced Haskins for the Redskins (0-5).

McCoy was sacked six times, marking the first time in franchise history New England has four consecutive games with at least five sacks.

CARDINALS 26, BENGALS 23

CINCINNATI -- Rookie Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and guided the Cardinals on a drive that led to Zane Gonzalez's 31-yard field goal on the final play as the Cardinals got their first win under Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Murray ran 6 yards for Arizona's first touchdown and saved them after a late defensive collapse. Andy Dalton threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Bengals (0-5) that tied it 23-23 with two minutes to go.

That's when Murray took the game into his hands for the Cardinals (1-3-1).

The Heisman Trophy winner completed a 24-yard pass to David Johnson and scrambled 24 yards to get in range for Gonzalez's fourth field goal. Murray ran for a career-high 93 yards and completed 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards without an interception.

Cincinnati ended its streak of seven quarters without a touchdown as Dalton threw touchdown passes of 2 and 42 yards in the last 4:08.

Chase Edmonds put the Cardinals up 23-9 with a 37-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. The Cardinals piled up a season-high 266 yards on the ground and 514 overall.

Murray outgained the Bengals as Arizona forged its first halftime lead of the season. He ran for 48 yards, including the first-quarter touchdown, and threw for 129 as the Cardinals outgained the Bengals 272-90.

EAGLES 31, JETS 6

PHILADELPHIA -- Nate Gerry returned an interception for a score, Orlando Scandrick took a strip-sack the distance and Philadelphia destroyed New York.

The Eagles (3-2) smothered third-string quarterback Luke Falk and overwhelmed New York's offense on a day Carson Wentz was ordinary.

Wentz threw for 189 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Howard ran for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Darnold missed his third consecutive game for the Jets (0-4) while he recovers from mononucleosis, so Falk made his second start after opening the season on New York's practice squad. Falk threw two interceptions and was sacked nine times before leaving late in the game and being replaced by David Fales, who was re-signed by the Jets on Friday. Falk replaced Trevor Siemian -- Darnold's original backup -- after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Gerry gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead in the first quarter when he jumped in front of Falk's fourth-down pass and returned it 51 yards.

Scandrick, playing his first game with the Eagles, had two sacks on corner blitzes. He stole the ball from Falk on the second one and ran it back 44 yards to make it 31-6 in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Graham had a career-high 3 of Philadelphia's 10 sacks after he only had 4 last season.

BRONCOS 20, CHARGERS 13

CARSON, Calif. -- Phillip Lindsay ran for 114 yards, Denver's defense forced three turnovers and the Broncos got their first win under Vic Fangio by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Flacco completed 14 of 20 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown as Denver (1-4) raced to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and held on for the 500th victory in franchise history.

Los Angeles (2-3) struggled most of the day and had two turnovers inside the Denver 5. The Chargers got within 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter, but Denver's Brandon McManus put it out of reach with a 46-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining.

Chase McLaughlin's 32-yard field goal brought LA back within a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining, but Denver recovered the onside kick to put it away.

Philip Rivers was 32 of 48 for 211 yards with 2 interceptions. Melvin Gordon was held to 31 yards rushing in his first game back after a holdout. Fellow running back Austin Ekeler had 15 receptions for 86 yards.

The Broncos dominated from the start and scored touchdowns on their first two drives for the first time in 17 games. Lindsay had a 4-yard touchdown run, and Courtland Sutton caught a 70-yard touchdown pass.

Sports on 10/07/2019