Northwest Arkansas judge delays father's murder trial in boy's death

BENTONVILLE -- Mauricio Alejandro Torres is set to be retried beginning Feb. 18 in his son's death, which a medical examiner said resulted from the child being sodomized with a stick.

Torres, 49, of Bella Vista appeared for a pre-trial hearing Monday morning before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on April 18 overturned his convictions for capital murder and first-degree battery and his death sentence in a 4-3 decision based on where elements of the crime occurred.

Torres' second jury trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 21.

A jury in 2016 convicted Torres of murder and first-degree battery in the death of his 6-year-old son, Maurice "Isaiah" Torres. Isaiah died March 30, 2015, at a Bella Vista medical clinic. A medical examiner testified in the 2016 trial Isaiah's death was caused by a bacterial infection that resulted from the sodomy. The abuse with the stick occurred in Missouri, but Isaiah died in Benton County.

Karren sentenced Torres to death on the jury's recommendation.

Torres argued in his appeal the judge should have ruled the state failed to prove its case for the death sentence. The state Supreme Court agreed, saying prosecutors must prove an element of rape occurred in Arkansas if the rape is a required element to support the death penalty.

The court said, because the abuse happened in Missouri, rape cannot be the aggravating factor for a death penalty.

Nathan Smith, Benton County's prosecutor amended the capital murder charge under the theory Torres knowingly killed a child. Torres also will be retried on the first-degree battery charge.

Torres is being held without bond in the county jail.

Mauricio Torres' wife, Cathy, pleaded guilty to capital murder in the boy's death and was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.