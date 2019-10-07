FOOTBALL

Kansas Coach Les Miles fired offensive coordinator Les Koenning halfway through their first season with the Jayhawks on Sunday and promoted Brent Dearmon to the same position. Koenning was hired by Miles after spending last season as the running backs coach at Southern Miss. He also has been offensive coordinator at Duke, Alabama, Texas A&M, South Alabama and Mississippi State, and Koenning spent a season with the Miami Dolphins among his many jobs. The Jayhawks, who fell to 2-4 with a 45-20 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, are averaging just over 22 points per game. That is last in the Big 12 by a wide margin. Dearmon joined the Jayhawks after serving last season as the head coach at Bethel, where his team produced the highest-scoring offense at any level of college football. He had been serving as an offensive consultant with Kansas.

Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, Coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens' 26-23 overtime victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jefferson, who has been handling the Ravens' defensive communication duties for the past two games, was in coverage in the fourth quarter when he fell to the ground, grabbing his knee. He walked off the field, with assistance from team doctors, before being carted to the locker room. Harbaugh said the injury is at least an ACL tear for the 27-year-old veteran. Third-year player Chuck Clark replaced Jefferson at safety.

GOLF

Kevin Na lost a three-shot lead on the back nine, saved his chances with a clutch par putt on the 17th hole and won the PGA Tour's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at Las Vegas in a playoff Sunday when Patrick Cantlay three-putted the second extra hole. It was a wild finish at the TPC Summerlin made possible mainly by Na's mistakes. He chopped his way to a triple bogey on the 10th hole. He hit into the water on the par-5 16th and made bogey. He closed with a 1-under 70. Cantlay lost his late lead with a tee shot in the water on the 17th, and he lost the playoff by missing a par putt from just under 6 feet.

Cheyenne Knight won her first LPGA Tour title in what she figured would be her last event of a tough rookie season, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory in front of home support at the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas. Knight had missed the cut in half of her 18 starts on the LPGA Tour and assumed she would be going back to the qualifying series. Instead, she pulled ahead of Jaye Marie Green and made a key birdie on the 17th hole to stay in front at Old American Golf Club. Along with a two-year exemption, Knight, 22, is eligible for the Asia Swing and will reach the CME Globe Tour Championship next month. Brittany Altomare (67) and Green (69) finished two shots back. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot even-par 71 and tied for 16th at 5-under 279. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a second consecutive 6-over 77 and tied for 70th at 7-over 291.

Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open in Madrid for a second consecutive year on Sunday, beating Seve Ballesteros' record for the fastest Spaniard to reach five European Tour victories. Golfing great Ballesteros needed 49 events to get 5 wins on the tour. Rahm, 24, did so in 39 tournaments after shooting a 5-under 66 on the final round to finish 22 under and win by five strokes. Rafa Cabrera Bello (66) was second, followed by another Spaniard, Samuel del Val (68), who was seven strokes back at the Club de Campo Villa.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic capped his dominant run at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over Australian qualifier John Millman to capture his fourth title of the year. The top-ranked Serb, who did not drop a set in his five singles matches at Ariake Colosseum, needed just one hour and nine minutes for the 6-3, 6-2 victory. Playing in the Japanese capital for the first time, Djokovic captured his 10th title in a tournament main draw debut. Djokovic broke Millman to go up 3-1 in the first set with a perfectly placed crosscourt volley to the corner. The second set was even more dominant with Djokovic breaking his opponent twice to go up 3-0 then holding serve the rest of the way.

A surging Naomi Osaka found further redemption for a string of disappointing performances over the summer with her second consecutive title in Asia at the China Open in Beijing on Sunday. Osaka bounced back from a set down to top-seeded Ashleigh Barty, cruising through the final two sets to defeat the top-seeded Australian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and accomplish her goal of returning to winning form on the tour's Asian leg. In the men's final, top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Osaka's shaky start on Sunday included a three double-faults midway through the first set that helped put the French Open champion in the driver's seat. The second and third sets were an entirely different story, however, with Osaka bringing her service game under control and pounding her returns down the line. After breaking Barty in the seventh game, victory was all but assured, despite an attempted comeback by the Queensland native in the match's final minutes.

SOCCER

Despite a goal by captain Carli Lloyd, the U.S. women's national team was held to a 1-1 draw with South Korea on Sunday in the final game for retiring Coach Jill Ellis. Lloyd's goal tied the game in the 37th minute, matching the score by South Korea's Ji So-yun three minutes earlier. The draw, which gave the U.S. an 18-1-3 record under Ellis this year, came in front of 33,027 fans at Soldier Field in Chicago, the third-largest crowd on the American team's post-World Cup victory tour. Ellis, 53, was honored before the game with a jersey signed by the team and 132 written on the back, signifying the number of games she coached in a career that began with two stints as interim coach in 2012 and 2014. Her two world coach of the year honors came in 2015 and this year following the American victories in the Women's World Cup. While retiring as coach, Ellis will start her role as an ambassador for U.S. Soccer on Monday.

BOXING

Gennadiy Golovkin regained one of his old middleweight titles, edging Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a unanimous decision to take the IBF championship Saturday night in New York. Golovkin knocked down Derevyanchenko in the first round, opened a cut near his right eye in the second, and then held on from there in a fight where the longtime middleweight ruler absorbed plenty of the type of punishing shots he used to deliver. But he did just enough to win 115-112 on two cards and 114-113 on the other, claiming the belt that was vacated by Canelo Alvarez, who handed Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) his only loss. The Associated Press scored it 115-112 for Golovkin. Derevyanchenko (13-2) fell just short in his second attempt to win the middleweight title, having lost by split decision to Danny Jacobs last year, also at Madison Square Garden. It was Golovkin's second consecutive victory after he had a draw and a loss in his two fights with Alvarez, close bouts in which many people thought he won at least one of them. But plenty more thought he could have lost this one, after Derevyanchenko rallied strongly from a bad start. Golovkin wants a third fight with Alvarez, but he would have to be much sharper if he gets it than he was Saturday.

